Minneapolis synagogue vandalized with Nazi swastikas

By MICHAEL STARR

Nazi swastikas were discovered painted on the pillars of the Minneapolis Temple Israel synagogue on Monday, according to city officials.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who noted that he is a member of the congregation, said that the Minneapolis Police Department was searching for the culprits.

"When hate is embraced or tolerated, it is emboldened," Frey said on X. "I’ve seen antisemitism increase over the last year, yet too few have spoken out against it, opting for the safety of silence. No matter one’s ethnicity or race, when any group is targeted, it’s on all of us to condemn it."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said on social media that the vandalism was a direct threat to Jewish Minnesotans and that his office was monitoring the situation.

"Minnesotans of every faith deserve to live and worship with dignity, safety, and respect — no exceptions," wrote Ellison. 

