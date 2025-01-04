Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF troops conduct counterterrorism op in Balata refugee camp in Nablus - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops operated in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the early hours of Saturday morning in a counterterrorism operation, Ynet reported. Footage published to X/Twitter showed IDF troops operating in the area.

Terrorists planted explosive devices, threw grenades, Molotov cocktails, and stones at the soldiers, and fired fireworks at them, according to the Ynet report. 

One 18-year-old, Mohammad Medhat Amin Amer, was killed, and nine were wounded, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. 



Related Tags
Palestinian terrorists Headline
IDF destroys compound in northern Gaza serving as Hamas terror hub
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 12:17 PM
Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident on Route 70
By YOAV ETIEL
01/04/2025 02:45 AM
US Navy launches missiles at Houthi weapon production facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 01:29 AM
IDF kills teen, wounds others in West Bank - Palestinian Health Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:28 PM
Rocket alerts sound again in Gaza border communities, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:26 PM
Lebanon's PM discusses with Syria's ruler relations between countries
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:36 PM
US approves sale of lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:33 PM
PayPal accused of racial bias against Asian Americans in funding program
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:49 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes in Ethiopia, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:33 PM
US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 05:13 PM
Israeli hostage deal delegation leaves for Qatar
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 04:16 PM
Two officers wounded in Berlin after unknown explosive detonates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 03:48 PM
Police uncover three Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
Netanyahu requests cancellation of testimony for next two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein to visit Middle East next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 02:32 PM