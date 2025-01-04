IDF troops conduct counterterrorism op in Balata refugee camp in Nablus - report

IDF troops operated in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus in the early hours of Saturday morning in a counterterrorism operation, Ynet reported. Footage published to X/Twitter showed IDF troops operating in the area.

Terrorists planted explosive devices, threw grenades, Molotov cocktails, and stones at the soldiers, and fired fireworks at them, according to the Ynet report.

One 18-year-old, Mohammad Medhat Amin Amer, was killed, and nine were wounded, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.