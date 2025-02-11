Jerusalem Post
Russian military jet violates Polish airspace after navigation failure, Poland says

By REUTERS

 A Russian SU-24MR military jet flew into Polish airspace in the Gdansk bay area of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday due to what Russia said was an navigation system failure, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

The plane flew 6.5 km into Polish airspace and stayed there for little over 1 minute before changing its course, Operational command said on X.

The Polish services supervising the airspace were in contact with the Russian side, which confirmed the violation of Polish airspace and reported that it occurred due to a failure of the navigation system of the aircraft, it said.

"The flight route was immediately changed after the intervention of the navigator of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Polish army command said, adding that the plane jet was operating a flight from Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

