Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli official: Body of Hadar Goldin will be returned from Gaza next week

By ANNA BARSKY
Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2025 20:04

The body of Hadar Goldin will not be returned to Israel this week, but rather towards the end of phase one next week, an Israeli official told Maariv on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.
Pope Francis has 'bilateral pneumonia', Vatican says
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 08:46 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes offshore Chile
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 07:52 PM
US Navy rescues Iranian and Indian mariners from Iranian vessel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 07:26 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah leaves hospital after minor surgery, palace says
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 07:20 PM
IDF fires warning shots at suspects posing threat to troops in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 07:19 PM
Argentina gov't says Milei bribe speculations 'insulting'
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 06:45 PM
More than $50 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, World Bank says
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 06:42 PM
China supports all Ukraine peace efforts, Gaza not a 'bargaining chip'
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 06:15 PM
US chooses Kellogg as representative for US-Russia talks on Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:39 PM
Knesset speaker to CoP: Israel at a crossroads, must stop Iran
By ELIAV BREUER
02/18/2025 05:19 PM
Musk’s team may access US Education Department systems, judge rules
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 05:12 PM
Delta Air Lines said most passengers in Toronto plane crash released
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 05:05 PM
Girlfriend of hostage Eliya Cohen: 'He's coming home!'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 05:04 PM
Sudanese Army Captures Key RSF Strongholds in Bahri and North Kordofan
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/18/2025 05:00 PM
Judge orders hearing over Trump DOJ's bid to toss Eric Adams case
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 04:45 PM