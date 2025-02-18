The body of Hadar Goldin will not be returned to Israel this week, but rather towards the end of phase one next week, an Israeli official told Maariv on Tuesday.This is a developing story.
Israeli official: Body of Hadar Goldin will be returned from Gaza next week
