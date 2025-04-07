Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia expelled from African Union headquarters despite invite

Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia was expelled from the African Union headquarters after member states refused to participate in an annual meeting, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein commented, "It is outrageous that, specifically at an event commemorating the victims of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, to which the Israeli ambassador in Addis Ababa was invited, the Chairman of the African Union Commission from Djibouti chose to introduce anti-Israel political elements."

"This unacceptable conduct harms the memory of the victims first and foremost and reflects a lack of basic understanding of the history of both the Rwandan people and the Jewish people," Marmorstein added.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the necessary diplomatic steps with the relevant parties to make clear the gravity with which we view this event," he concluded.