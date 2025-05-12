Jerusalem Post
Temporary ceasefire will be enacted in Gaza areas to release Edan Alexander - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A "safe corridor" will be established in the Gaza Strip for Edan Alexander's release, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid shared on X/Twitter, citing an Israeli official.

"This would mean that Israel would implement a temporary ceasefire in certain areas of the Gaza Strip," Ravid wrote on Monday.

Ravid added that according to the Israeli official, "Negotiations on the original Witkoff outline, to which Israel agreed, will continue under fire."

"If Hamas agrees to the Witkoff outline, the expansion of the war will be postponed in order to carry out the deal and release our hostages," Ravid said, according to the official.

