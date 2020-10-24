At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education center

At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul on Saturday, Afghan officials said.Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ambulance to hospitals, and the number of casualties might rise.The interior ministry said the blast was caused by a suicide bombing, and the target was the Kawsar-e Danish educational center. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents denied responsibility for the attack.