The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2021 15:25
At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday.
The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, carrying migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Bangladesh, the humanitarian organization said.
In recent months, several drowning incidents have occurred off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy as the weather has improved.
"The navy rescued 84 migrants and 43 others drowned in a boat that set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe,” Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said.
IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 03:53 PM
At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 02:04 PM
Vatican judge indicts 10, including cardinal, for alleged financial crime
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 01:09 PM
19-year-old Nazareth resident killed in shooting
Famine situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'worsens dramatically'
Bennett to move to Balfour while family stays in Ra'anana - report
Bennett-Lapid gov't works to end transfer of Qatari money to Gaza -report
Two dead including an infant after car crash
Incendiary balloons from Gaza start fire in southern Israel
Coronavirus in Israel: 295 cases, 0.5% of tests positive
US could hit pre-pandemic job levels sooner than expected -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 05:39 PM
US to respond forcefully to attacks on troops in Syria, Iraq - official
Palestinians protest near Evyatar as residents evacuate outpost
Russia: ISIS building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 01:15 PM
Indictment filed against Jerusalem resident for child abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by