Ex-IDF military attaché to US and Canada dies at 85

IDF Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Uri Simchoni died on Wednesday at 85, the IDF announced. In his last role in the IDF Simchoni served as the IDF's military attaché to the US and Canada, between 1983-1986.

Simchoni is survived by his wife and two children.

