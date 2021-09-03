Investigation conclusions absolve IDF of blame for Border Police death

The IDF released their interim conclusions based on the investigation into the killing of Border Police officer Barel Shmueli on Friday morning.

"At this stage, the investigation shows the battle procedure and operational assessments for the violent riots [on the Gaza border] were carried out thoroughly and comprehensively," the IDF spokesperson stated.

The statement also noted the operation "included reinforcement of competent forces including snipers" such as Barel Shmueli.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has ordered to continue the investigation process until it is completed. Kohavi also ordered to apply the lessons learned at this stage and to instill them into every commander and soldier in the IDF.

IDF senior officials, most notably Southern Command Brig.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, visited the Shmueli family home in Beer Yaakov on Friday morning to personally deliver the findings of the investigation into the death of Border Police officer Barel Shmueli, according to Israeli media.

An IDF delegation, led by Toledano, delivered the complete investigation to the Shmueli family by hand, as a sign of respect towards the grieving family.