IDF clash with settlers, Palestinians in Homesh area

Palestinians shot at the IDF in Kafr Silat al-Khartia and settlers rioted in Homesh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 06:52

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 07:40
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Shots were fired toward IDF soldiers on Sunday night in Kafr Silat al-Khartia in the West Bank while they tried to map out the house belonging to the terrorist who shot a man dead last week in Homesh. The soldiers were mapping the house to determine whether it might be able to be destroyed.
Other Palestinians in the area threw stones and explosives at the forces who worked to disperse the riots. There were no injuries sustained by the soldiers.
Meanwhile, hundreds of settlers rioted in Homesh in the early hours of Monday morning, breaking through IDF checkpoints into the evacuated Homesh outpost.
IDF and Border Police forces attempted to stop the settlers, who verbally and physically attacked the forces and vandalized military equipment.
The IDF on Sunday closed the road to the site of the former Homesh settlement, destroyed in 2005, which is now the home of the small unauthorized Homesh yeshiva.
Israeli soldiers seen outside Shavei Shomron in the West Bank following a shooting attack near Homesh, December 17, 2021. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)Israeli soldiers seen outside Shavei Shomron in the West Bank following a shooting attack near Homesh, December 17, 2021. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Palestinian vehicles were reportedly stoned near Homesh hours after clashes broke out on Sunday on the hilltop between settlers and the IDF, in which one soldier was lightly injured.


Tags IDF Palestinians Settlers homesh riot Terrorist
