IDF clash with settlers, Palestinians in Homesh area

Shots were fired toward IDF soldiers on Sunday night in Kafr Silat al-Khartia in the West Bank while they tried to map out the house belonging to the terrorist who shot a man dead last week in Homesh. The soldiers were mapping the house to determine whether it might be able to be destroyed.

Other Palestinians in the area threw stones and explosives at the forces who worked to disperse the riots. There were no injuries sustained by the soldiers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of settlers rioted in Homesh in the early hours of Monday morning, breaking through IDF checkpoints into the evacuated Homesh outpost.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

IDF and Border Police forces attempted to stop the settlers, who verbally and physically attacked the forces and vandalized military equipment.

The IDF on Sunday closed the road to the site of the former Homesh settlement, destroyed in 2005, which is now the home of the small unauthorized Homesh yeshiva.

Israeli soldiers seen outside Shavei Shomron in the West Bank following a shooting attack near Homesh, December 17, 2021. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)