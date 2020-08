The Yesh Atid-Telem party announced Sunday that they intend to submit a bill barring anyone undergoing a criminal trial from forming a governing coalition, which would prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahufrom establishing a government if passed, according to Haaretz.Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he is considering such a bill: "It makes sense to state that a prime minister cannot serve while under indictment."