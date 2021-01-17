The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police to investigate death of 47-year-old COVID-19 patient in hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 17, 2021 12:42
Israel Police on Sunday opened an investigation into the death of 47-year-old coronavirus patient Moshe Harazy who died at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center when his ventilator's breathing tube detached and staff did not catch it in time, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication reported.
The police reportedly became aware of the incident from the media, and are currently examining whether a police intervention is necessary. If the initial investigation points to negligence by the hospital or the staff responding to the incident, the police is expected to continue its investigation.
