The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel-UAE diamond trade reaches $1.75B, a yearly increase of 163%

As Israeli Diamond Week draws near, a new report from DMCC highlights the rapidly-growing diamond trade between Israel and its lucrative Gulf neighbor.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 14:40
A trader inspects a diamond during a show at Israel's Diamond Exchange near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
A trader inspects a diamond during a show at Israel's Diamond Exchange near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Diamond trade between the UAE and Israel reached US$1.75 billion in 2022, representing a 163% increase compared to the prior year, according to Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), a leading global free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise.

This increase, reported only a few days in advance of International Diamond Week in Tel Aviv, is illustrative of the consistently deepening relationship between the UAE and Israel since the historic ratification of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

“Over the past two years we have witnessed strong growth in Israeli companies setting up in our free zone, as they take full advantage of growing their businesses globally and the vertical integration we bring to the category,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC’s executive chairman and CEO. “As the trade relationship grows and matures between Israel and the UAE, we look forward to welcoming more business from Israel in diamonds as well as other key sectors.”

The UAE has witnessed soaring growth in the sector over the past three years, with rough diamond trade rising 72% and polished by 50% at the global level. Bin Sulayem noted this success, adding that Israel has played a significant part in its accomplishment.

“Dubai, via our Dubai Diamond Exchange, has become the global leader in the diamond trade. This is reflected in the diamond trade numbers with Israel with USD 1.75 billion traded last year,” he said.

The Israeli flag and the UAE flag seen outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange where UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held an opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)The Israeli flag and the UAE flag seen outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange where UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held an opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Israeli diamond companies have been operating out of DMCC since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, and in February 2022 the Israel Diamond Exchange opened a representative office in DMCC. Shortly thereafter in May, Israel and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), eliminating tariffs on diamonds and precious stones.

Israeli diamond market expands with Emirati aid

These moves have enabled the Israeli diamond market’s reach to quickly expand, thanks to Dubai’s role as a global business and trade connector.

“The potential with Dubai and with DMCC as a platform for Israeli companies could only develop to a larger scale,” said chairperson of the Israel Export Institute, Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin at the “Made for Trade Live” event held by DMCC at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Conference Center last November.

“As a gateway to India and Africa we can create with DMCC an infrastructure for joint ventures that will benefit both,” she said.

Israeli Diamond Week is scheduled for March 27-28 and includes the first Israel Diamond Conference as well as the International Diamond Exhibition. Israel will also host the World Diamond Congress, the keystone event organized by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.



Tags Israel Tel Aviv business diamond Abraham Accords
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by