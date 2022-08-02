Mercantile sponsors Arab economic growth conference

“Mercantile Bank, regardless of the various government decisions, since the beginning of this year has given credit of over a billion shekels to businesses in Arab society,” CEO Shuki Bernstein said.

“It also manages a credit portfolio of billions of shekels that is also directed to the development and well-being of Arab society. We know and appreciate the businesses in the company and know how to support them in better and less good times."

He made the comments at the Mercantile Bank-sponsored economic development conference titled "Arab society as growth potential." The conference was organized by the Mousava Association in partnership with Tel Aviv University, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the National Committee for Heads of Local Authorities. The conference was held at Tel Aviv University.

"Mercantile Bank and the Arab society have been together for over 100 years,” Bernstein said. “The bank's first branches were in Nazareth, Haifa and east Jerusalem, and today Mercantile Bank is the home bank of the local government, a nationwide community bank with dozens of branches in Arab society. The bank's managers and employees participate in many events in the society of which the bank is a part.

Economic development in Arab society

“It is not possible to talk about economic development in Arab society without talking about education, without talking about involvement in the community, without talking about things that cannot be measured in money, but they are the ones that make the change. Accordingly, we at Mercantile have been involved for over 10 years in the Computer for Every Child project, and in the Leap to the Future project that provides scholarships to students.

Aid from Mercantile Bank. (credit: MERCANTILE BANK)

"We have given thousands of computers and scholarships in recent years and we are witnessing the positive results in visits to schools and kindergartens in the Arab communities. And in the longer term, in their contribution to social and economic development in Arab society."

The conference was attended by: Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Ron Malka, director general of the Economy Ministry, Jaafar Farah - director of the Moussava Center, Zion Becker, vice president and head of the Commercial Division at Mercantile, branch managers from the Acre and Nazareth area at Mercantile Bank, heads of authorities and other dignitaries.