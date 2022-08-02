The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Mercantile sponsors Arab economic growth conference

The conference was organized by the Mousava Association in partnership with Tel Aviv University, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the National Committee for Heads of Local Authorities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2022 16:15
Right to left: Mr. Jaafar Farah - director of the Moussava Center, Ms. Soha Salman Musa, co-director of the Moussava Center, Mr. Shuki Berstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank. (photo credit: MAJED KARAKARA)
Right to left: Mr. Jaafar Farah - director of the Moussava Center, Ms. Soha Salman Musa, co-director of the Moussava Center, Mr. Shuki Berstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank.
(photo credit: MAJED KARAKARA)

“Mercantile Bank, regardless of the various government decisions, since the beginning of this year has given credit of over a billion shekels to businesses in Arab society,” CEO Shuki Bernstein said.

“It also manages a credit portfolio of billions of shekels that is also directed to the development and well-being of Arab society. We know and appreciate the businesses in the company and know how to support them in better and less good times."

He made the comments at the Mercantile Bank-sponsored economic development conference titled "Arab society as growth potential." The conference was organized by the Mousava Association in partnership with Tel Aviv University, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the National Committee for Heads of Local Authorities. The conference was held at Tel Aviv University.

"Mercantile Bank and the Arab society have been together for over 100 years,” Bernstein said. “The bank's first branches were in Nazareth, Haifa and east Jerusalem, and today Mercantile Bank is the home bank of the local government, a nationwide community bank with dozens of branches in Arab society. The bank's managers and employees participate in many events in the society of which the bank is a part.

“The bank's first branches were in Nazareth, Haifa and east Jerusalem, and today Mercantile Bank is the home bank of the local government, a nationwide community bank with dozens of branches in Arab society."

Shuki Bernstein

Economic development in Arab society

“It is not possible to talk about economic development in Arab society without talking about education, without talking about involvement in the community, without talking about things that cannot be measured in money, but they are the ones that make the change. Accordingly, we at Mercantile have been involved for over 10 years in the Computer for Every Child project, and in the Leap to the Future project that provides scholarships to students.

Aid from Mercantile Bank. (credit: MERCANTILE BANK) Aid from Mercantile Bank. (credit: MERCANTILE BANK)

"We have given thousands of computers and scholarships in recent years and we are witnessing the positive results in visits to schools and kindergartens in the Arab communities. And in the longer term, in their contribution to social and economic development in Arab society."

The conference was attended by: Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Ron Malka, director general of the Economy Ministry, Jaafar Farah - director of the Moussava Center, Zion Becker, vice president and head of the Commercial Division at Mercantile, branch managers from the Acre and Nazareth area at Mercantile Bank, heads of authorities and other dignitaries.



Tags economy conference Arab culture
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by