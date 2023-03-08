The Jerusalem Post has learned that Morningstar, a financial services firm that rates companies’ investment potential, has reduced the ratings of 28 Israeli companies due to their operations in what the firm’s ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) rating subsidiary Sustainalytics considers to be Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Of the 28 companies, 15 have been given a human rights score of “category 3” (significant controversy) or higher. The list includes several leading companies such as Elbit Systems and Caterpillar, as well as Israel-operating banks and telecommunications companies including PayPal Holdings and Motorola Solutions, which have been given their high controversy ratings due to their operations within East Jerusalem, the West Bank and/or the Golan heights — which Sustainalytics considers to be a human rights abuse.

Considering Morningstar’s significance within the financial ratings market, its negative rating of these companies is cause for concern to those who consider such actions to be in-line with BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions) activity.

As well, over 30 American states have laws that prohibit investment or contracts with companies that cause economic harm to those based in Israel. As such, even if just one Israeli company is unfairly targeted on a Morningstar watchlist, it could potentially violate state laws.

Morningstar is now in the process of consulting with human rights experts in order to determine how to proceed with its assessment of these companies.

Israeli soldiers patrol near Beit HaArava, an Israeli settlement and kibbutz in the West Bank, located near the Dead Sea and Jericho at the eponymous Beit HaArava Junction (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Prior accusations of bias against Israel

Morningstar’s Sustainalytics has been accused in the past of applying a rating rubric in line with BDS standards when assessing companies operating in Israel, though the firm has explicitly stated otherwise. "Morningstar strongly reinforces the fact that we repudiate the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions campaign,” said the company in a statement, after being charged with BDS-like activity by the Jewish investor network JLens.

Morningstar responded to the accusations by undergoing an independent investigation which found some instances of potential anti-Israel bias. These included the use of Sustainalytics’ Human Rights Radar, which “exhibited bias in its outcomes by overrepresenting firms linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” and “used inflammatory language and failed to provide sourcing attribution clearly and consistently,'' according to Morningstar. The firm discontinued Human Rights Radar shortly thereafter.

The firm also published several statements in which it pledged to address concerns of bias against companies operating in Israel by taking steps including an increased push for transparency from Sustainalytics, requiring Sustainalytics to “use geographic names (e.g., West Bank, East Jerusalem) in relevant regions, rather than terms such as ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’ or ‘occupied territory,’” employing anti-bias and antisemitism training for Sustainalytics research staff and removing confirmed biased sources from its research.

Despite these commitments, however, Morningstar has fallen under criticism by Jewish organizations which claim that Sustainalytics has failed to implement its parent company’s pledges.

In December, Jewish community organizations reported to Morningstar that Sustainalytics was not fulfilling its obligations to eliminate anti-Israel bias in its ESG ratings, despite Morningstar's commitments to do so.

Richard Goldberg, Senior Advisor for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), has also reported continued BDS activity being committed by Sustainalytics. Despite Sustainalytics rating Israel a “low-risk country,” Goldberg noted in an FDD analysis that “[the Morningstar subsidiary] ignores this rating when examining Israel-connected companies that the BDS campaign maligns as human rights abusers,” thereby rendering Israel’s low-risk status irrelevant.

“Sustainalytics assumes that business operations in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights come with inherent human rights risk because these territories’ status is disputed. Thus, Sustainalytics attaches controversy warnings to companies that provide basic services to Jews living in these areas — including all Israeli banks and telecommunications firms — without any evidence of those firms’ involvement in human rights abuses,” Goldberg wrote.

Is Sustainalytics in the wrong?

A primary question to ask when considering the legal legitimacy of Sustainalytics’ “significant controversy” rating is whether the firm is right in claiming that it is a human rights violation to operate within Israel’s contested territory.

A majority of US states and Israel itself would likely say simply “no,” but from an international law perspective, there is what to argue about.

A document sent by Sustainalytics responding to questions regarding Bezeq’s “significant controversy” rating due to its operations in the West Bank offers insight to the firm’s position on the matter.

The firm stated that Bezeq’s rating was “based on the fact that operating in the telecom service in the occupied territories exposes Bezeq to the risk of being complicit to human rights violation,” adding its reasoning for the telecom company's underlying negative impact on the territories.

“As the largest internet and telephone services provider in the West Bank, through its operations, Bezeq has potentially enabled, facilitated and profited from the construction and growth of the Israeli settlement, which are illegal under international law,” the firm stated.

“Palestinian providers are restricted in obtaining equipment for the development of digital infrastructure, which makes them behind in their ability to provide 4G and 5G services compared to Israeli providers in the same area. This situation already creates a human rights impact as Palestinian consumers are discriminated against in their access to telecom services.” Sustainalytics

In addition, the company took issue with the company’s use of contested land for business purposes, stating that “The company has placed a large number of antennas on occupied land. The negative impacts of this are land confiscation, displacement, restrictions of access to land, and a negative impact on livelihoods.”

Lastly, the company raised the issue of discrimination against Palestinian consumers. “There is well-documented evidence that Israel restricts Palestinian telecom operators in their ability to offer telecom services while Israeli providers like Bezeq do not suffer those restrictions,” the firm wrote.

“Palestinian providers are restricted in obtaining equipment for the development of digital infrastructure, which makes them behind in their ability to provide 4G and 5G services compared to Israeli providers in the same area. This situation already creates a human rights impact as Palestinian consumers are discriminated against in their access to telecom services.”

This is only one instance selected as an example of Sustainalytics’ position, though it indicates that the firm seems to be positioning itself in international legal waters. Whether that position will stand against the ongoing tsunami of scrutiny it faces remains to be seen.