The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Asian nation buys Israel's anti-tank Spike missiles in $30 million deal

The multi-year agreement is worth an estimated NIS 100 million and will include maintenance services for the navy's TYPHOON and MINI-TYPHOON remotely-controlled naval weapon station.

By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 08:50
The Spike anti-tank missile, made by Israeli defense contractor Rafael. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Spike anti-tank missile, made by Israeli defense contractor Rafael.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has announced that it has been awarded a new contract with an Asian nation to provide comprehensive maintenance support services for operational systems employed by its navy.

The multi-year agreement is worth an estimated NIS 100 million ($30 million dollars) and will include maintenance services for the navy's TYPHOON and MINI-TYPHOON remotely-controlled naval weapon stations, Naval SPIKE ER and NLOS missile systems, EO surveillance systems, as well as EW Integrated Decoy Systems (IDS).

Poland purchasing missiles through Refael industry partner

In addition, the Polish Defense Ministry, through its Armament Authority, announced that it is purchasing hundreds of SPIKE LR Missiles through Rafael's local industrial partner, MESKO, in a deal worth around $100 million.

As Rafael's local Polish industrial partner, MESKO has already manufactured SPIKE Missiles for the Polish MOD, and this will be the third such deal involving the SPIKE Missile Family. MESKO and RAFAEL have collaborated in working with the Polish market since 2003, allowing for the sale of completely Poland-made missiles to be provided for the Polish user. The robust local manufacturing capabilities have provided the Polish MOD with over 3,000 SPIKE missiles that are entirely Polish-made.

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Spike missiles are innovative and precise electro-optical missiles, which can be launched from about 45 platforms on land, at sea and in the air. 41 countries around the world use the Spike missiles, of which 21 are EU countries and NATO alliance countries.

More than 40,000 missiles from the Spike family have already been supplied to countries around the world and over 7,000 of them have been fired, both as part of training routines and in operational use on the battlefield. The spike was one of the factors in Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war in 2020 against Armenia, with other Israeli-made military products including Israel Aerospace Industry's Harop loitering munitions.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by