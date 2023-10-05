Israeli company uses AI and crowd wisdom to serve better advertisements

The realm of advertising is as intricate as it is omnipresent. Advertising has played a pivotal role for generations, constantly evolving to stay ahead of the curve. In this ever-changing landscape, Israeli startup AdFreeway has emerged to develop the latest innovation within the advertising sphere.

The company aims to reshape the digital advertising landscape by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and crowd wisdom to optimize ad targeting and deliver more relevant content to users.

Irrelevant advertising

The core challenge that AdFreeway addresses is the issue of wasted advertising budgets. Traditional advertising methods, especially in the realm of display advertising and programmatic advertising, often lead to a significant portion of ad spend being directed towards irrelevant audiences.

"There's a saying in marketing," said CEO Hadar Ashuach, "Only 15% of my marketing works; the problem is, I don't know which 15%."

At its essence, the company's platform offers advertisers a straightforward solution: pinpoint precision in ad targeting. "Our technology simply allows you to target only the relevant people to you, and show them the right message, tailored for them," Ashuach added.

Ad industry trends: AI and privacy

In 2023, the advertising industry is undergoing a profound transformation, primarily driven by two major factors: the rapid advancement of AI and growing concerns surrounding user privacy. These shifts mark a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution, and their origins can be traced back to pioneering companies such as Apple and Google.

Privacy has emerged as a paramount concern within the advertising landscape. Companies like Apple and Google have taken proactive steps to safeguard user privacy by introducing measures that limit tracking and require explicit user consent for the use of cookies. This shift represents a seismic change in how data is collected and utilized for advertising purposes. As a result, advertisers are grappling with a new reality where traditional methods of audience targeting and data collection are no longer as effective as they once were.

Privacy considerations have become a focal point for advertisers and marketers worldwide, necessitating innovative solutions to navigate this new landscape.

Concurrently, artificial intelligence has risen to prominence as a powerful tool for ad optimization and personalization. AI algorithms have the capability to analyze vast datasets, predict user behaviors, and tailor advertising content to individual preferences. This level of personalization has the potential to significantly enhance ad effectiveness and user engagement.

However, the adoption of AI in advertising is not without its challenges. Many AI-driven advertising solutions face limitations in adapting to rapidly changing user preferences and real-time trends.

By incorporating crowd wisdom, AdFreeway taps into the collective insights and preferences of its vast user base, solving the issue of slow-to-adapt AI. Users actively participate by voting on and providing feedback about the ads they encounter, receiving a nominal amount of money for each vote. This valuable data is then analyzed to gain a comprehensive understanding of individual impressions, including user sentiments, preferences, and online behavior. The result is a highly nuanced and real-time approach to ad targeting and optimization that traditional AI models struggle to replicate.

"We're not just paying people for their data. We're really sharing the advertising revenue with them. So really, they are a part of [every] ad campaign," Ashuach said.

While AI undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of advertising, AdFreeway's combination of AI and crowd wisdom allows for a more holistic and agile approach to ad analytics. The end result has the potential to empower advertisers with the tools to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of user preferences and privacy concerns.