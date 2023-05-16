In the current reality, as prices in Israel continue to rise, we all seek ways to save money, including in our monthly shopping basket, of course. This is probably one of the main reasons why many Israelis prefer to make their household purchases at Shufersal, which allows them, through its customer loyalty program, to save money in a variety of ways - from virtual currencies to special sales days.

The SUPREME customer club of Shufersal allows you to enjoy a variety of benefits and discounts at the network's branches and online, both at Shufersal and at the BE Pharmacy network. Over 2 million household members are part of the club and the membership is free of charge.

So, how exactly can you save thousands of shekels every month on shopping, what are those special sales days and what are the advantages of the Shufersal credit card? We've summarized all the winning tips.

Coupons

Shufersal's coupons reputation precedes them and rightfully so. Unlike other places, Shufersal offers personalized coupons to customers, tailored to their preferences and shopping history, with the aim of making the promotions easily accessible in the most convenient way for users.

In the personal area found in the Shufersal application, you can find those same coupons and benefits, based on the customer's purchase history and preferences. In other words, the customer enjoys promotions on products they already regularly purchase, as the discounts are given automatically.

Virtual currencies

A year ago, they introduced virtual currencies in the club, which took the old accumulation program a few steps forward. Club members accumulate SUPREME coins for every shekel spent, which can be redeemed through the application or website for purchases at Shufersal and BE networks.

Coins are accumulated with a purchase of over 500 NIS per month and can be easily converted at any given time. Customers who pay with the Shufersal credit card can even accumulate 2 or even 3 times the coins for purchases of products belonging to the network's private brand.

"This is a significant process," Tal Bar-Zeev, the manager of Shufersal SUPREME club, said. "There is a change in behavior that require customers to be actively involved and we see that they are participating. It is a long process and I can say that we are now in a completely different place from where we started. Customers are given the opportunity to accumulate, track their accumulation and decide how much and where to use the money they have accumulated."

It's important to know that in order to enjoy the virtual currencies, a one-time registration is required and purchases at Shufersal or BE networks of at least 500 NIS per month need to be made.

Shufersal's credit card

Shufersal's credit card offers numerous advantages and benefits that can save a significant amount of money. For example, those who pay with the Shufersal credit card accumulate 2 times the coins for every purchase and 3 times the coins for purcahsing products from the network's private brand.

"If a customer pays with the Shufersal credit card while a non-cardholder purchases the same baset of products at Shufersal, the customer with the credit card will accumulate a much larger amount of coins, which ultimately translates into hundreds of shekels per year," explains Bar-Zeev.

Special sales days and promotions

From time to time, special sales days are held in the network's branches, exclusively for club members. These are celebrations of varying promotions, such as in the month of May.

"For several weeks, we offer attractive promotions to club members," Bar-Zeev explained. "We strive to hold these days more frequently to provide added value to club members. It should be noted that non-members can join without cost and enjoy all the promotions and benefits. Even on regular days, club members enjoy special offers on a variety of products in-store and online."

Saving thousands of shekels every month

Members of the Shufersal Club who also hold the store's credit card can effectively combine all worlds - the coins, the coupons, the use of the credit card adn purchases during special sale days - and by doing so, save thousands of shekels per year.

"More and more customers are enjoying all the benefits simutaneously and maximizing their savings," Bar-Zeev explained. "In 2022, for example, club members used 17 million coupons, which is an amazing number. We strive to create added value for our customers, tailored to their personal needs and in the future, we will continue to enhance the personalized experience.

"We are always aiming higher and seeking to upgrade, as is happening these days with the collaboration we initiated with El Al's frequent flyer club. Shufersal SUPREME club members who are also members of the frequent flyer club can accumulate SUPREME coins and frequent flyer points with every purchase."