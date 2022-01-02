The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

In honor of my six month-versary, here are six things I've learned about life inside the hi-tech bubble:

By SIVAN FELDER
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 14:09
Small toy figures are seen in front of a binary code in this illustration picture. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
When I started my first hi-tech job at Similarweb this past June, I felt like an imposter.
I was sure that at any moment someone was going to point to me and say, "How did you get this job? Do you even know what you're doing?"
Six months later and I'm proud to report that no one has said this to me. 
And even more importantly, I've shaken off the imposter syndrome.
So in honor of my six month-versary, here are six things I've learned about life inside the hi-tech bubble:
1) No one has any idea what they're doing.
And that applies to the CEO, and the VPs, your manager... 
But that's what's so amazing. As things evolve, everyone is always trying and learning.
A lot of times people try something and it fails, but the world doesn't end. 
Just learn from each experiment to make your next one even better.
2) Being a freelancer actually prepares you pretty well.
I ran my own agency for several years, so I have plenty of experience harassing people to respond to my emails, and needing to assert my influence without any authority. Human dynamics are pretty much the same wherever you go, so don't assume you're at a disadvantage if you've never worked in corporate before.
3) You can't possibly do everything.
The most 'successful' people are the ones that stay focused on their priorities, and learn how to say no. Accepting every project that comes your way means you won't be able to execute any of them. Keep your eye on the goal and don't feel obligated to prove your value to anyone by accepting more than you can handle.

4) Everything takes time.
If, like me, you are an impatient person, learn some deep breathing techniques. Moving things forward often requires superhuman persistence and patience. The bigger the machine, the slower it moves. But just keep pushing forward! It does happen, just not with the snap of your fingers.
5) Don't be the one to tell yourself no.
Ask for what you need! Advocate for yourself! Don't talk yourself out of asking for a raise or initiating a new project because you might get a no. No one is going to offer you anything- the only way it will happen is if you ask.
6) Having a good manager makes all the difference.
Not every day is going to be amazing (even with TenBis and all those hi-tech perks). But having a manager who supports you, motivates you and believes in you?
That is worth more than even the highest salary (according to actual studies!).
You might choose a job because you want to work at a certain company, but you'll only stay if you like your boss and coworkers. Do the research beforehand and find out who you'll be working with on a daily basis. How much you enjoy your job is based more on your day-to-day interactions than the company's mission statement.
Sivan Felder has been telling stories since she first started talking in full sentences at 18 months. As the former co-founder of the video agency TwoHeads, she led creative projects for companies like Google Cloud, Bank Hapoalim and Mixtiles. These days, Sivan can be found using her social media and content creation skills at Similarweb, where she works as their first employer brand manager. She enjoys drinking outrageous amounts of coffee, spending time with her two kids, and chasing after her small Yorkshire Terrier, Shoko.


