Chaim Agi new general manager of CBRE Israel

Chaim Agi was appointed general manager of CBRE Israel recently.Agi has been working for the company for the past 25 years, and, in his new position, he will focus on continuing to drive growth and setting business goals for the entire region. Agi replaces Jackie Mukmel.“Israel has great potential in the field of commercial real estate alongside an emerging business environment and an optimistic business environment with the expectation of further growth in the near future,” Agi said.
Anshuman Magazine, CEO and chairman of CBRE's India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa Division, which is the largest commercial real estate consulting company in the world, said: "For decades, Chaim has continuously provided excellence with a deep understanding of the Israeli market, and we are confident that it will further strengthen the company's businesses in Israel."