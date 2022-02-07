Apartment sold for NIS 43 million at Port TLV Project

An apartment in the Hagag Brothers’ Port TLV prestige project was sold for NIS 43 million to a Jewish family from Canada.

The introduction of the clients and the closing of the transaction was led by the project’s VP of Sales and Marketing Lee Ziv. The transaction reflects a price of approximately NIS 98,000 per sqm (shell). The apartment is approximately 400 sqm plus 50 sqm of balconies and is located on the the 7th floor of the building with a view of the sea.

“We see increased interest both on the part of Israelis and of affluent foreign residents who are looking for prestige housing but are not willing to compromise on quality,” Ziv said. “Port TLV offers prestige residence combined with daily vacation."

Lee Ziv, Vice President, Port Tel Aviv Residence (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Port TLV project is located at the start of Yordei HaSira Street, at the main entrance to the Tel Aviv Port complex and is just 50 meters from the waterfront. It is currently in advanced stages of construction, expected to be completed in 2.5 years.

The 10-story building will comprise 7 residential floors containing 40 prestige apartments, spacious suites, loft apartments and duplex penthouses with private pools, integrating vast spaces and sea-facing screen windows. The unique architectural planning, designed by architect Ilan Pivko, includes aluminum partitions plating the building, altering the play of light and shade and controlled by the press of a button, entirely transforming the façade.

The first two floors of the tower are designated for a boutique hotel with 44 rooms.

The project provides residents with full 24/7 service at a five-star hotel level to enjoy an abundance of benefits, from a private chef and room service, through spa treatments and a high-end gym, pool, a concierge and more.

The project’s centerpiece are the two duplex penthouses on the ninth and tenth floor, sprawling across an area of 244 sqm and featuring vast, 226-sqm balconies and a pool. They are offered for sale at NIS 64 million.

“This is a unique prestige project located at the best spot available in Israel, a mere few meters from the waterfront,” said Tsahi and Ido Hagag. “This is yet another project furthering our strategic vision of leading Israel’s design and construction standard on an international level. The international collaboration with professionals who are among the world’s leaders in their fields reflects the project’s quality and the esteem it garners in Israel and abroad”.