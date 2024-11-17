Welcome to Jerusalem’s neighborhood of the future – Soho Jerusalem, the new residential complex in the heart of Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood. Soho Jerusalem will feature five 34-story towers, including residential complexes, a bustling entertainment and shopping boulevard, cultural and leisure centers, a spectacular promenade, and a large park.

The first tower, which is currently under construction, will include a stylish entrance lobby, workout room, synagogue, ground floor coffee shop on the park, club room for tenants, and underground parking lot. Soho Jerusalem was designed by renowned Israeli architect Avner Yashar and will feature 2, 3, 4, and 5-room apartments, garden apartments, and penthouses, built to the highest standards. All apartments in the project will include a balcony. The unique design of Soho Jerusalem blends traditional Jerusalem stone with modern design elements.

The Soho Jerusalem project is centrally located and is surrounded by some of Jerusalem’s most popular attractions, including Teddy Stadium, Israel’s national soccer stadium, the Pais Arena multi-purpose arena, the Malcha Mall shopping and entertainment center, the Israel Tennis Center, and the Tisch Family Biblical Zoo. The project integrates with the 10-acre Elmaliach Park, children’s playgrounds, and the nearby Hamesila Park, and the various walking and cycling paths linking the towers provide an abundance of green space. Nature lovers will appreciate the fact that the Gazelle Valley Park, the largest urban nature site in Israel, is a five-minute walk from the project.

It is expected that kindergartens, daycare centers, and other educational campuses will be established in the Soho Jerusalem neighborhood, and the project offers convenient accessibility to Jerusalem’s leading academic institutions.

Soho Jerusalem offers convenient access to all transportation hubs, with easy exit and entry to Jerusalem via Begin Boulevard and Route 16. The center of Jerusalem, with its many cultural, religious, and urban attractions, is just a few stops away via the Jerusalem Light Rail’s purple and green lines that are currently under construction, and Israel Railways trains are accessible via the footpath to the nearby Malha/Teddy train station.

The first Soho Jerusalem tower will include 217 apartments, and the project will consist of 1,000 apartments in total. The project, which is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2029, will be home to a youthful, close-knit community comprised of native Israelis, foreign residents, and English-speaking Israelis.

Each Soho Jerusalem tower will include five elegant elevators, a garbage chute on every floor, a pneumatic garbage management system for easy disposal, and a recycling room for separating waste. Soho Jerusalem is built in partnership with Africa Israel Residences, Africa Urban Renewal and Kidmat HaYovel. Africa Israel is one of Israel’s most reputable firms, with more than 90 years of experience in the construction industry.

The Soho Jerusalem project marks the beginning of a new era in Jerusalem neighborhoods and is destined to become one of the city’s most desirable addresses.

