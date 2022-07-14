The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Assa Abloy Israel completes Weizmann project

Assa Abloy Israel accompanied the project from the planning stages to find the right solutions, tailored to the needs of the users of the building.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2022 01:42
Assa Abloy Israel has completed installing its design and technological locking solutions for the Weizmann Institute's Lopatie Institute of Comparative Medicine.

The building covers an area of ​​about 10,000 square meters and is an addition to an existing building.

The building includes animal rooms, laboratories, a state-of-the-art washing room and administrative offices.

Assa Abloy Israel accompanied the project from the planning stages to find the right solutions, tailored to the needs of the users of the building, in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute and the other consultants in the project.

Some of the firm's leading products were installed in the project, such as SW300 motorized openers, which allow free passage between the various wings without human contact, hydraulic door reflectors with Cam Motion technology, which allows the doors to be opened with less effort, electromechanical locks, panic handles and more.

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Statement from Assa Abloy Israel CEO

"The company is proud to take part in the project at the Weizmann Institute and provide secure and safe locking solutions at a very high level."

Oren Avigdor, CEO of Assa Abloy Israel

