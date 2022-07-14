The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Synaptech Capital signs agreement with UAE’s HUB71 incubator

The agreement is expected to further cross-pollinate Israel and the UAE’s business sectors.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 14, 2022 16:14
Computer code on a screen. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Computer code on a screen.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

The historic signing of the Abraham Accords has heralded a new era of opportunity for Israel. The joint statement between Israel and the UAE has flung the gates wide open for business collaboration between the Middle Eastern nations, and already in the two years since the Accords came into effect, a slew of joint projects and deals have come into action.

The latest of these deals comes by way of Avnon Group subsidiary, the Synaptech Capital VC fund. Synaptech, which is helmed by Lt. Gen. (ret.) Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon, Former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister, has signed a cooperation agreement with HUB71, the largest accelerator in the Emirates (essentially the UAE parallel to the Israeli Innovation Authority).

“We are excited to host Israeli founders and VC funds like Synaptech Capital. We believe that this joint venture will bear fruits and further opportunities to come."

Mohamed Al Binali, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71

As a result of the agreement, the Avnon Group and HUB71 will establish an innovation center, where start-ups will hold their development activities; this new center will set up an accelerator, a training center and a Corporate Innovation Hub. The latter will allow partners from the Gulf countries to be part of the product development process of Israeli start-up companies. Those companies will receive guidance and assistance, as well as investors and customers in the Middle East and the Gulf.

“This is not a unilateral deal in which Israel contributes the ideas, and the UAE provides funding. It is our common interests that make this relationship so meaningful,” said Ya’alon, chairman of Synaptech Capital. “The expertise of the professionals at the Avnon Group will enable the start-up companies selected to be part of the Synaptech Fund to realize their best potential. We will accompany these companies from the earliest stage until they enter the global market.”

Tomer Avnon, Founder and president of the Avnon Group and Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon, Chairman of the Synaptech Venture Capital Fund (credit: OREN COHEN) Tomer Avnon, Founder and president of the Avnon Group and Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon, Chairman of the Synaptech Venture Capital Fund (credit: OREN COHEN)

Avnon Group's history

Avnon Group, established and led by Tomer Avnon, is considered the fourth largest Defense & Aerospace group in Israel. It has 19 companies specializing in advanced technological solutions in defense, cyber and homeland security. It was established in 1990 and has since become one of the leading suppliers of its kind in Israel and around the world.

Synaptech, which is part of the Avnon Group, is a new UAE & Israel fund established in the United Arab Emirates. The fund will invest in start-up companies in the early stages from various fields such as Smart Cities, Public Safety, Cyber Security, Fintech and Insurance technologies to bring the spirit of the Israeli start-up nation to the Emirates. 

The Hub71 Technology Center, an accelerator for start-up companies, was established in Abu Dhabi in 2019 at the initiative of the Emirate Government and in cooperation with investors to promote an international technology community. It positions Abu Dhabi as a global start-up incubator. Today, the center has about 110 start-ups from all over the world in every field of technological innovation, including fintech and cyber security, among others.

“We are excited to host Israeli founders and VC funds like Synaptech Capital. We believe that this joint venture will bear fruits and further opportunities to come,” said Mohamed Al Binali, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71.

Tomer Avnon, founder and president of the Avnon Group, emphasized the value brought by Israel and the UAE’s mutual goals. “Through commitment and nurturing relationships based on mutual understanding, Synaptech brings the spirit of the 'start-up nation' to the UAE. That foundation contributes to building an innovative ecosystem of disruptive technologies,” he said. “This type of collaboration is inspiring in its effectiveness, as it brings people together through creating new opportunities for growth on both sides and the entire region.”



