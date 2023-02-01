You're sitting in the back seat of your new self-driving vehicle and reading emails on your way to work. Suddenly, a boy jumps onto the road, chasing a ball that he dropped. There is no time to hesitate and an immediate decision is required. An analysis of the artificial intelligence algorithm, which combines all the vehicle data and sensors, concludes that most likely an emergency stop will not be enough in the given case.

Now, it is necessary to make a decision in the second century - whether to brake and hit the child or to deviate right out of the way and collide with the sidewalk where a mother is walking with her baby in a stroller, or perhaps to the left where a tree with a wide trunk stands.

What should you do? A child, a mother and her baby, or the driver himself?

The artificial intelligence revolution, which is only gaining momentum, is expected to change our lives in various areas and brings with it quite a few moral and ethical questions like the one above. Many other areas will incorporate artificial intelligence sooner or later and all of them will be affected in one way or another.

Drones, medical devices and even "softer" areas such as hiring, character analysis, social networks and education will be at the center of the revolution.

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT are changing the world (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Our ability as human beings to develop and the human brain, in particular, is built on the experience and learning we experience over the years. Impressions, opinions, readings and conversations with others allow us to accumulate experiences, store data, analyze it, form opinions and derive insights. AI is built on a similar principle, which is based on the technology of training and learning data and examples from the past.

A significant part of the products of AI is based on information produced by humans, which contains personal insights and conclusions and not necessarily verified facts. That is, the algorithm model of intelligence basically contains biases and human opinions.

Imagine, for example, a police tool for identifying suspects - a tool that can certainly streamline police work. If the system is entered on the basis of the data of previous arrests, it can be assumed that a bias based on the past, "stigma", will be created against specific people, who are not necessarily the immediate suspects.

What is even more surprising is that even facts can generate a kind of bias in models or fake news because they study an existing situation and this perpetuates and preserve it. For example, the marvelous tool ChatGPT has been trained on information that is valid until 2021, so if you ask it who the current US President is, it will not be able to answer you. As far as it is concerned, the president of the United States is still Donald Trump.

Discrimination on the basis of artificial grounds

A famous example of the bias of AI is a model developed by Amazon, one of the largest technology companies in the world with more than 1.6 million employees and a growth rate of tens of percent per year.

In 2018, the company received a huge amount of resumes, which required a lot of effort and resources for the screening and recruitment process. Amazon decided to rely on the AI capabilities it developed and the data that exists in the organization and to perform initial screening based on machine learning.

Surprisingly, AI research scientists at Amazon have exposed biases against women in the recruitment process. As with other leading tech companies in the US, which have not yet narrowed the gender gap in hiring (especially in tech staff), the majority of Amazon employees are men.

The algorithm that was developed and was based on facts and real data, continued the trend and maintained the existing attitude in society, which did not really allow the same opportunity for women and men. Moreover, the number of women in the tech giant is so small compared to the men that even if the model were to statistically disqualify all women candidates, it would still have very high success rates. The company took a while to come up with the problem and when it identified it, it immediately stopped using the recruitment system.

Not in our schools?

Earlier this month, it was reported that public schools in New York City would ban students and teachers from using ChatGPT, the same powerful chatbot tool recently launched by research firm OpenAI, on their computers.

The concern is that the platform, which can create connections according to users' instructions, will help students with their tasks and may spread misinformation and give it some kind of training.

"Although the tool can provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not build critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are essential for academic success and life in general," Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for the New York Department of Education said.

It is important that schoolchildren become familiar with ChatGPT, learn the limitations of technology, develop critical thinking towards the products, know how to ask the right questions and cross-reference information from other sources.

Will AI be capable of overpowering humanity? (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In recent years, we have witnessed a phenomenon in which people do not check the reliability of information and tend to take it for granted. Needless to say, even if schools restrict access to the platform, students will find their way to it. Instead of trying to limit it, you can ask students to add due diligence that this essay or paragraph was written with the help of AI.

The fear of new technologies, which are initially perceived as threatening, is not something new and is perfectly understandable.

At the same time, instead of completely eliminating the use of the same technologies, it is necessary to find ways to develop them correctly, as well as to be aware of their capacity for biases and limitations.

History has shown that progress cannot be stopped and the right way is to know how to live with it alongside the pros and cons. Looking ahead in another decade, we can say that AI will not replace people, the people who use AI will replace those who do not.