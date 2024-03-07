Women make up only 13% of CEOs in hi-tech, low share of STEM majors

Women make up only 13% of CEOS in the hi-tech industry in Israel, and the gender gap in STEM majors remains large, according to a review of gender gaps published by the RISE Israel Institute (formerly SNPI) on Thursday morning ahead of International Women's Day.

According to the review, women made up about 36% of all hi-tech workers in Israel in 2023, the same percentage as in 2022. While the proportion of women in hi-tech had risen consistently at a rate of 0.3 percentage points per year over the last decade, that growth stopped in the past year.

The main reason for the halt in growth is the shrinking of total employment in the hi-tech industry in 2023. Over the past year, more workers left the industry than joined it. Among those entering the industry, the share of women was 39.9%. Among those leaving the industry, the share of women was 38.4$.

When it comes to the types of jobs women have in the hi-tech industry, the vast majority are operational positions. Women hold 60% of the operational positions in the industry but only 28% of the technological positions.

Women also hold 22% of the senior positions in the hi-tech industry - meaning VP or higher - but only 16% of C-level (chief) positions. Only 13% of CEOs in the hi-tech industry are women. Yam Atir, VP of Strategy at RISE Israel (credit: Micah Loubton)

RISE Israel Institute also found that Israel is lagging behind the US and Europe in terms of women who found companies. While in the US, over 25% of companies are founded by women, and in Europe, 25% are founded by women, in Israel only a little more than 15% of companies are founded by women.

The continuing gender gap in the hi-tech industry is linked to a gender gap in academia.

While a woman who has a degree in mathematics, computer science, electronic engineering, software, and similar fields is only slightly less likely than a man to get a job in the hi-tech industry (68% of female graduates compared to 71% of male graduates,) women only make up 28% of students pursuing these degrees.

The share of women among students pursuing other STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) degrees is higher at 40%, but their chances of getting a job in the hi-tech industry are lower, with just 55% of female graduates from these degrees getting a job in the field.

The gender gap in academia hasn't narrowed much at all over the past decade, raising concerns about why this is the case, according to the RISE Israel Institute.

Women still underrepresented in Israeli hi-tech in 2024

"Even in 2024, women are still underrepresented in Israeli hi-tech," said Yam Atir, VP of Strategy at RISE Israel. "Our report indicates that the increase in the share of women over the past decade - which was already slow and moderate - has come to a complete halt in the past year. This is while their share in management positions is even lower."

"Increasing the representation of women in hi-tech in general, and in key roles in particular, is a tangible necessity, both for the sake of promoting equality and for expanding the workforce in this industry," stressed Atir. "Especially now, when the economic locomotive has also become a significant social engine in Israel, making the sector more equal and diverse is even more important. Local high-tech can and should be built on strong and broad female leadership, serving as a role model for girls, teenagers, and women in Israel and around the world."