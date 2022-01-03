The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech
 

Israeli Technion scientists develop eco-friendly, self-repairing materials

The scientists' findings are an important step towards creating a more sustainable future, with these self-repairing materials set to be used in solar panels.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 00:48
Illustration of DNA molecules passing through a nanopore. (photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Illustration of DNA molecules passing through a nanopore.
(photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israeli scientists at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have gotten one step closer to developing self-repairing electronic materials, developing eco-friendly nanocrystal semiconductors capable of self-healing.
The scientists' findings, recently published in Advanced Functional Materials, are an important step towards creating a more sustainable future, with these self-repairing materials set to be used in solar panels.
The Technion team, led by Prof. Yehonadav Bekenstein, found that a group of materials called double perovskites displayed self-healing properties after being damaged by radiation from an electron beam.
The self-repairing materials field is rapidly expanding and these perovskites, first discovered in 1839, have unique electro-optical characteristics that make them highly efficient in energy conversion despite being cheap to produce, making them a crucial scientific research tool.
The scientists found the exciting phenomenon when they examined perovskite nanocrystals using a transmission electron microscope. The size of nanocrystals, the smallest material particles that remain naturally stable, enables research such as this that would be impossible with larger crystals.
The high-voltage electron beam which damaged the perovskites caused holes in the nanocrystals, which allowed the scientists to explore and test how these holes interact with the materials surrounding them.
The Technion's Prof. Yehonadav Bekenstein, Sasha Khalfin and Noam Veber (L-R) (credit: RAMI SHELUSH) The Technion's Prof. Yehonadav Bekenstein, Sasha Khalfin and Noam Veber (L-R) (credit: RAMI SHELUSH)
In their research, Bekenstein's team found that the holes caused by the beam moved freely within the nanocrystal, but avoided its edges. By developing a code that analyzed the movements, they found that holes formed on the surface of the nanoparticles moved to the energetically stable areas inside.
The team hypothesized the holes' movement to be organic molecules coating the nanocrystals' surface. However, the shocking discovery came when they removed the molecules to find that the crystal spontaneously ejected the holes to the surface and out, or in other words, repaired itself.
This discovery is an important step towards understanding the processes that enable perovskite nanoparticles to heal themselves, and paves the way to their incorporation in solar panels and other electronic devices, according to the Technion.


Tags Israel technion nanotechnology research electricity Solar Energy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by