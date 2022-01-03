Israeli scientists at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have gotten one step closer to developing self-repairing electronic materials, developing eco-friendly nanocrystal semiconductors capable of self-healing.

The scientists' findings, recently published in Advanced Functional Materials, are an important step towards creating a more sustainable future, with these self-repairing materials set to be used in solar panels.

The Technion team, led by Prof. Yehonadav Bekenstein, found that a group of materials called double perovskites displayed self-healing properties after being damaged by radiation from an electron beam.

The self-repairing materials field is rapidly expanding and these perovskites, first discovered in 1839, have unique electro-optical characteristics that make them highly efficient in energy conversion despite being cheap to produce, making them a crucial scientific research tool.

The scientists found the exciting phenomenon when they examined perovskite nanocrystals using a transmission electron microscope. The size of nanocrystals, the smallest material particles that remain naturally stable, enables research such as this that would be impossible with larger crystals.

The high-voltage electron beam which damaged the perovskites caused holes in the nanocrystals, which allowed the scientists to explore and test how these holes interact with the materials surrounding them.

The Technion's Prof. Yehonadav Bekenstein, Sasha Khalfin and Noam Veber (L-R) (credit: RAMI SHELUSH)

In their research, Bekenstein's team found that the holes caused by the beam moved freely within the nanocrystal, but avoided its edges. By developing a code that analyzed the movements, they found that holes formed on the surface of the nanoparticles moved to the energetically stable areas inside.

The team hypothesized the holes' movement to be organic molecules coating the nanocrystals' surface. However, the shocking discovery came when they removed the molecules to find that the crystal spontaneously ejected the holes to the surface and out, or in other words, repaired itself.