Who founded the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast?

TALLINN, ESTONIA— "When he talked about establishing the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, the most important idea was to bring the truth about Israel to the whole world," recalled Chairman Robert Ilatov in an interview at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast earlier this week. "Of course, in the Knesset we are so accustomed to fighting — you know: two Jews, but three different opinions and five different synagogues.

"It was not easy to get the idea of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast approved through the whole Knesset, but I did succeed," he said.

Ilatov said that the idea of the breakfast was to bring about dialogue between Christians and Jews, something that is not easy "between people who have argued for 2,000 years over who is right and who is wrong. But at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast everyone is welcome to pray."

ANCIENT TENSIONS, URGENT NEEDS

For more than 2,000 years deep and serious tensions have existed between Jews and Christians, both in Jerusalem and all over the world.

Since the rebirth of the State of Israel in 1948, however, hundreds of millions of Christians have fallen deeply in love with Israel and the Jewish people and sought to express that love in specific and practical ways.

Seeing the ancient prophecies about the coming rebirth of Israel and the regathering of the Jewish people to the Promised Land was profoundly moving and inspiring for them.

It also motivated them to dig into the Scriptures and rediscover what the Bible says about God’s deep love and plan for Israel, from Genesis through the Book of Revelation.

That said, few Israeli leaders have made it their personal mission to reach out to Christians and forge an alliance with them, or to take the risk of building bridges between Jews and Christians given the many historic and current sensitivities.

Prime Minister Menachem Begin was probably the first to actively welcome Christian leaders to visit the Holy Land, even occasionally speaking at their conferences.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took this outreach effort to a whole new level, regarding the love that the world’s 600 million Evangelical Christians have for Israel as an opportunity to build not just a friendship but a strategic alliance.

Still, with antisemitism surging around the world, the BDS movement and the growing Iranian threat, there is far more to do.

ENTER ROBERT ILATOV

Born and raised a Jew in the Soviet republic of Uzbekistan in 1971, he made aliyah to Israel in 1985 and served for a time as deputy mayor of Israel’s coastal city of Netanya.

Married with three children, he was elected to the Knesset as a member of Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home), the largely secular, right-wing political party founded and led by current Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

LEADING THE CHRISTIAN ALLIES CAUCUS

Soon, Ilatov was appointed head of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, which was founded in 2004 by the late MK Yuri Shtern, who was also a member of Yisrael Beiteinu.

The mission of the caucus is “to build direct lines of communication, cooperation and coordination, between the Knesset and Christian leaders around the world. We strive to establish relationships between the members of Knesset and leaders of Churches, Christian organizations and political representatives worldwide,” it says on its website.

During his tenure, Ilatov embraced the mission with vigor.

He helped forge and expand ties with Christian legislators in 42 parliaments around the world. The caucus played a role in persuading the US and Guatemalan governments to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, backed by huge Christian support .

“I really believe in bringing Jews and Christians together to advance common objectives,” he said in an interview several years ago. “We don’t have to agree on everything. But we can agree on keeping Israel safe and free and strong. And that’s a great starting point.”



LAUNCHING THE JERUSALEM PRAYER BREAKFAST

In 2017, for the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, Ilatov launched a new initiative with Albert Veksler, an Israeli who lives in Jerusalem with his wife and children, but was originally born and raised in the then-Soviet republic of Estonia.

Together, they organized the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, which was attended by more than 500 Jewish and Christian leaders from all over the world to help accelerate and broaden a global movement of Jewish and Christian prayer for the peace of Jerusalem, according to David’s command to this end in Psalm 122:6.

It wasn’t easy to persuade members of the Knesset to back such a concept given historic tensions with the Christian community.

But somehow, Ilatov got it done.

“We are grateful that the Christian world leaders have assembled here in this great city,” Ilatov said at that inaugural event. “Your physical presence is symbolic of your spiritual strength and support. Thank you.”

Ilatov served as the chairman of the JPB, while Veksler served as the executive director.

They thought it was going to be a one-time event.

To their shock, attendees were so electrified by the event that they requested the prayer breakfast be held annually — and to hold similar events in their own countries.

EXPANDING THE PRAYER BREAKFAST WORLDWIDE — AND STREAMING THEM LIVE

The two-day set of events and meetings here in Tallinn this week represented the 14th Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast to be held outside of the Israeli capital.

The event was webcast live and was watched by viewers in 50 countries.

In fact, streaming the event is a new innovation that Ilatov and Veksler only recently introduced.

The original breakfasts were in-person, invitation-only events.

But COVID has changed everything.

Last summer’s JPB in Jerusalem was only attended by about 100 people because of COVID restrictions.

But some 1.5 million watched online.

NEXT STOP: DALLAS, TEXAS

In March, Ilatov and Veksler will take the JPB to the United States for the first time.

The event will be held in Dallas and headlined by Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbott.