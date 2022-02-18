The following remarks were made by Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Chairman Robert Ilatov in Estonia this week. They have been translated from Hebrew and slightly edited for clarity and provided by All Israel News. For more stories from All Israel News go to allisrael.com.

Today, I will keep my tradition and speak Hebrew.

It is my tradition to speak Hebrew at all the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfasts.

Our fathers spoke Hebrew — Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

Until the Great Revolt of Bar Kochba, Jews spoke Hebrew.

The revolt that took place in year 135 — we don't hear much about it, but it is very symbolic for the Jewish people and all what transpired after that.

What the Jewish people are experiencing today, the very root of it is from the Bar Kochba Revolt.

What happened then?

Emperor Hadrian of Rome decided to rebuild Jerusalem and to rebuild the Temple.

But it was clear pretty soon that he doesn't want to restore the city as it used to be.

He didn't want to really build the Temple for the Jewish people as it was supposed to be. He wanted to build this as a Roman city.

There were discussions [among the Jewish people at the time — some were for, some were against.

But there was one thing that broke the Jewish people's patience, and they went to war with the Roman Empire that had no hope of success.

And that was when the Romans made it forbidden for the Jews to circumcise their sons.

There were different streams within the Jewish community. There were people that were Hellenized [significantly assimilated into Greco-Roman culture and in some cases more secularized] and they had other kind of ideas [different from more traditional religious Jews]. But this thing united the Jewish people again.

What resulted was one of the fiercest battles in the history of the Jewish people. About one million Jews perished in this revolt.

And that moment started the expulsion of the Jews from Judea.

Then, in order to erase the name Jews and Jerusalem forever — because this was actually the battle between the belief in one God and the belief in idols — the Romans not only slaughtered one million Jews and destroyed Jerusalem, but they erased the name of Judea and replaced it with the name, “Palestine.”

The Romans expelled the Jews who survived and then forbade the practice of all Jewish traditions.

And from that moment they called the land “Palestine,” while the Jews in exiled insisted it was called, “Eretz Israel,” the Land of Israel.

So, when you say the word “Palestine,” this for the Jewish people represents the attempted destruction of the Jewish traditions of the faith in one God, the God of Israel.

Somebody just mentioned it in one of their speeches that the Jewish people came back to the land of “Palestine.” This is not accurate. We actually returned to Eretz Israel, the Land of Israel.

Then there are other people that say Jewish people are “immigrating” to Palestine.

No, no — we are ascending to the land of Israel.

Jewish people can immigrate to all kinds of countries, United States, wherever — but into Israel we ascend.

It is not just something symbolic. It has its foundation in the Bible.

Yes, the Romans won the battle, but the war they lost.

The war over the faith in one God versus idols was won by the Jewish people who won without weapons, without a state, without leadership — only by faith.

There are many different kinds of Jews today. They can argue. They can speak different languages. But there is one language that is common to them. And there is nothing that would allow us to forget our very foundations.

Not the Romans.

Not the Spanish.

Not the Nazis.

Not the former Soviet Union.

We are small, but a very strong people.

Dozens of Evangelical Christians are seen attending the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, on June 10, 2021. (Credit: Yossi Zamir)



When we talked about establishing the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, the most important idea was to bring the truth about Israel to the whole world.

Of course, in the Knesset we are so accustomed to fighting — you know: two Jews, but three different opinions, and five different synagogues.

It was not easy to get the idea of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast approved through the whole Knesset, but I did succeed.

The idea is to bring about a dialogue.

It’s a difficult dialogue because we’re talking about a dialogue between people who have argued for 2,000 years over who is right and who is wrong.

But at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast everyone is welcome to pray.

Like whichever idea is behind it, you will also hear the Jews and the Christians, you, the Muslims and Christians and the different Jews.

You all can sit in one place as friends.

Everyone is welcome to pray — Jews and Christians. And everyone can sit in one place as friends, and can bring one message: We love Jerusalem. It’s a holy city. And the wholeness and the peace of Jerusalem is actually the peace and wholeness of the whole world.

And I'm so thankful for everyone that has come — the honorable diplomats and the parliament members and all the founders and the organizers and the Jewish community and the Rabbi and the Christians.

I'm so thankful for all of you.