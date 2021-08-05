10th Annual Jerusalem Post Conference: The Future is Now

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
AUGUST 5, 2021
The Jerusalem Post Conference 2021
The world is experiencing significant changes. In the realms of business, finance, technology, health, science, travel, food security, religion, politics and diplomacy, the past year has inspired us to be more creative, inventive, imaginative.
The Jerusalem Post Group, the leading English-language media group, is planning its 10th Annual Conference, which is considered among the most influential in the international arena. The event is expected to be held on October 12, 2021 at the state-of-the-art Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem. 
About Our Annual Conference
At the Annual Conference, speakers and panelists will discuss the health, economic and security challenges plaguing Israel, and the growing gap between Israelis and Diaspora Jews. They will also celebrate the country’s innovation and successes, and tell the story of how Israel went from Start-up Nation to Vaccination Nation.
The conference is expected to open in the presence of the prime minister and president of Israel, and will include an exclusive gala event the night before in honor of former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. 
And, this year, it will be led by businessmen and philanthropists, Larry Mizel, Ron Lauder, Morris Kahn and Sylvan Adams.
Conference Goals
Strengthen Israel's public relations among diplomats residing in the country | Promote tolerance, encourage collaboration and celebrate democracy | Highlight Israel’s top companies and their innovations, building connections and opportunities for investment and collaboration
Participants will also enjoy exclusive one-on-one meetings with each other by request, opportunities for mingling and connection and follow up materials that include some of the most important insights from the event.
Media Exposure
This year, as in previous years, the conference is expected to attract coverage by both Israeli and international media. The conference itself will be broadcast on the Jerusalem Post website, the leading English-language news site in the Jewish world, with between 8-12 million unique monthly visitors, as well as on our Facebook and Twitter channels. It will also be covered by all the major members of the Jerusalem Post Group, including Maariv and Walla!.
This event is by invitation only | It will be live-streamed on jpost.com | For more information, email: conference@jpost.com


