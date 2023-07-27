The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Judicial Reform: What's Next?

A roundtable discussion | Aug. 3

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2023 10:24
Judicial Reform Roundtable (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Judicial Reform Roundtable
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Israel stands at a critical juncture where the drive for comprehensive judicial reform has started tearing the nation apart. 

Following the Knesset decision to pass the Reasonableness bill, leaders from across the political spectrum, as well as participants from diverse sectors including health, high-tech, business, innovation, and NGOs, will gather at Walla Studios in Tel Aviv for a roundtable discussion titled "Judicial Reform: What's Next?"

The roundtable aims to provide a public and international platform for constructive and inclusive dialogue among stakeholders from different sectors to explore the path forward for Israel's judiciary and the country in general. 

Through a series of short panels, we’ll ask:

  • How will the recent blow to Israel's credit rating affect the country's economic stability and long-term prospects for growth?
  • Are hi-tech companies leaving Israel and, if so, what does that mean for the country?
  • What are the potential implications for healthcare accessibility, quality, and resources in Israel?
  • Amidst rising tensions, there have been concerns about the possibility of civil unrest leading to a civil war. How can Israel work towards de-escalation and fostering social cohesion?
  • What are the critical lessons learned, and how can the nation use these experiences to build a more resilient and united society moving forward?

The event will be streamed live on jpost.com and our social media channels.

Those interested in participating should email conference@jpost.com.



