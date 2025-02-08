Touching initiative: Yango Taxi to provide rides for families of released hostages

Yango Taxi has announced that it will provide dozens of taxis for the families of hostages returning from Gaza. This initiative, led by Gal Ben Zvi, CEO of Yango Taxi Israel, aims to support families during the challenging period ahead.

The taxis will be available free of charge for any personal needs that can assist the families in their arrangements, including visits to relatives, urgent errands, meetings with professionals, and more. Additionally, a dedicated 24/7 call center has been set up to provide families with quick and personal assistance in coordinating rides. The call center number is: 074-7773099.

"These families have endured 478 days of endless pain," Ben Zvi wrote on Facebook. "On this day, as our hearts expand with tears of joy, I realized how significant the support we can provide truly is. Their journey back to normalcy will be long and complex, and as a company deeply rooted in the community, it is our privilege to stand by their side and support them."

According to the CEO, "It may be just a taxi, but for us, this is a small step with great meaning. We are here to remind the families that they are not alone and that there are those who think of them and care for them, both in their hardest moments and in moments of newfound hope."