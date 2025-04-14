5 best Google Maps scrapers in 2025 (updated)

Finding the best Google Maps scraper can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack with so many options out there. An effective Google Maps scraper needs to extract accurate business data, handle large volumes efficiently, and deliver consistent results while staying within usage limits.

For businesses looking to gather location information, reviews, and contact details at scale, extracting valuable data from Google Maps has become essential. The right data extraction tool makes all the difference between getting clean, usable data versus incomplete or messy results that require hours of cleanup.

If you're short on time and want our top recommendation, Google Maps Scraper by Apify is the best Google Maps scraping tool on the market right now. Here's why:

1. Google Maps Scraper by Apify

Google Maps Scraper by Apify is a powerful tool that extracts detailed business information from Google Maps without API limitations. It collects essential data like contact details, reviews, ratings, opening hours, and popular times for any location or business. The scraper handles both individual places and large-scale regional searches, making it ideal for market research and lead generation.

Pricing: The cost starts at $6 per 1,000 results, offering excellent value for the comprehensive data provided. A free $5 credit is available for new users to test the service.

Key features:

Extracts contact information, addresses, and GPS coordinates

Collects reviews, ratings, and customer feedback

Gathers business hours, popular visit times, and price ranges

Supports multiple search methods including keywords and categories

Downloads high-quality business photos and images

Easy export to CSV, Excel, or JSON formats

Bypasses standard Google Maps display limits

Works in multiple languages

Filters results by rating and business status

Includes custom targeting options for specific franchises or chains

2. Outscraper Google Maps Data Scraper

Outscraper Google Maps Data Scraper is a reliable tool that helps extract business information from Google Maps listings. The scraper collects essential data like business names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, coordinates, operating hours, and reviews.

Pricing: The service offers a free tier to test the functionality. Paid plans start at $50 per month for up to 10,000 results. Custom plans are available for users who need to scrape larger volumes of data.

Key features:

Exports data in various formats like JSON and CSV

High-speed data extraction

Scalable performance for scraping millions of listings

Real-time data collection

Built-in proxy management

User-friendly interface

Automatic data validation

API access for integration with other tools

3. Leads-Sniper

Leads-Sniper is a powerful web scraping tool designed specifically for extracting business data from Google Maps. The platform automates the process of collecting contact information, business details, and customer reviews from Google Maps listings. It helps businesses generate targeted leads quickly and efficiently.

Pricing: Monthly subscription starts at $25 with unlimited access to the scraping features. The pricing model is straightforward and includes all core functionalities without extra fees.

Key features:

Fast data extraction from Google Maps listings

Export options in multiple formats including CSV and Excel

Automated scraping of business names, addresses, phone numbers, and websites

Built-in filtering options to target specific business categories

User-friendly interface requiring no technical knowledge

Real-time data extraction capabilities

Supports bulk data collection for multiple locations

Regular updates to maintain scraping reliability

4. ProWebScraper

ProWebScraper offers a straightforward Google Maps scraping tool that focuses on extracting business information from Google Maps listings. The tool collects data like business names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, and reviews. It works through a simple web interface that doesn't require coding knowledge or complex setup processes.

Pricing: Free plan available for basic scraping needs. Paid plans start at $49 per month, which includes access to advanced features and higher extraction limits.

Key features:

User-friendly interface with no coding required

Export options in CSV and Excel formats

Real-time data extraction capabilities

Custom search parameters and filters

Automatic location-based targeting

Compliant with Google's terms of service

Support for multiple languages

Built-in proxy rotation system

5. Octoparse

Octoparse is a user-friendly web scraping tool that makes Google Maps data extraction simple and accessible. The platform requires no coding skills and allows users to collect business information, reviews, ratings, and location data through its point-and-click interface. It provides ready-to-use templates specifically designed for Google Maps scraping.

Pricing: Free plan available for basic scraping needs. Paid plans start at $75 per month, offering more advanced features like cloud extraction, API access, and higher scraping speeds.

Key features:

Pre-built Google Maps scraping templates

Visual point-and-click interface for easy data extraction

Cloud-based extraction to handle large-scale scraping

Export options in multiple formats (CSV, Excel, JSON)

Automatic IP rotation to prevent blocking

Scheduled scraping tasks

Built-in data cleaning tools

Real-time data monitoring

Browser extension for quick scraping

Conclusion

After reviewing all the options, Google Maps Scraper by Apify is the best Google Maps scraper because it provides the most complete data extraction capabilities, including contact details, reviews, ratings, and opening hours. The tool can handle both single locations and large-scale scraping projects while offering flexible search options and reliable data exports.

