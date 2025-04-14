5 best Google Maps scrapers in 2025 (updated)

Finding the best Google Maps scraper can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack with so many options out there. An effective Google Maps scraper needs to extract accurate business data, handle large volumes efficiently, and deliver consistent results while staying within usage limits.
For businesses looking to gather location information, reviews, and contact details at scale, extracting valuable data from Google Maps has become essential. The right data extraction tool makes all the difference between getting clean, usable data versus incomplete or messy results that require hours of cleanup.
If you're short on time and want our top recommendation, Google Maps Scraper by Apify is the best Google Maps scraping tool on the market right now. Here's why:
1. Google Maps Scraper by Apify
Google Maps Scraper by Apify is a powerful tool that extracts detailed business information from Google Maps without API limitations. It collects essential data like contact details, reviews, ratings, opening hours, and popular times for any location or business. The scraper handles both individual places and large-scale regional searches, making it ideal for market research and lead generation.
Pricing: The cost starts at $6 per 1,000 results, offering excellent value for the comprehensive data provided. A free $5 credit is available for new users to test the service.
Key features:
- Extracts contact information, addresses, and GPS coordinates
- Collects reviews, ratings, and customer feedback
- Gathers business hours, popular visit times, and price ranges
- Supports multiple search methods including keywords and categories
- Downloads high-quality business photos and images
- Easy export to CSV, Excel, or JSON formats
- Bypasses standard Google Maps display limits
- Works in multiple languages
- Filters results by rating and business status
- Includes custom targeting options for specific franchises or chains
2. Outscraper Google Maps Data Scraper
Outscraper Google Maps Data Scraper is a reliable tool that helps extract business information from Google Maps listings. The scraper collects essential data like business names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, coordinates, operating hours, and reviews.
Pricing: The service offers a free tier to test the functionality. Paid plans start at $50 per month for up to 10,000 results. Custom plans are available for users who need to scrape larger volumes of data.
Key features:
- Exports data in various formats like JSON and CSV
- High-speed data extraction
- Scalable performance for scraping millions of listings
- Real-time data collection
- Built-in proxy management
- User-friendly interface
- Automatic data validation
- API access for integration with other tools
3. Leads-Sniper
Leads-Sniper is a powerful web scraping tool designed specifically for extracting business data from Google Maps. The platform automates the process of collecting contact information, business details, and customer reviews from Google Maps listings. It helps businesses generate targeted leads quickly and efficiently.
Pricing: Monthly subscription starts at $25 with unlimited access to the scraping features. The pricing model is straightforward and includes all core functionalities without extra fees.
Key features:
- Fast data extraction from Google Maps listings
- Export options in multiple formats including CSV and Excel
- Automated scraping of business names, addresses, phone numbers, and websites
- Built-in filtering options to target specific business categories
- User-friendly interface requiring no technical knowledge
- Real-time data extraction capabilities
- Supports bulk data collection for multiple locations
- Regular updates to maintain scraping reliability
4. ProWebScraper
ProWebScraper offers a straightforward Google Maps scraping tool that focuses on extracting business information from Google Maps listings. The tool collects data like business names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, and reviews. It works through a simple web interface that doesn't require coding knowledge or complex setup processes.
Pricing: Free plan available for basic scraping needs. Paid plans start at $49 per month, which includes access to advanced features and higher extraction limits.
Key features:
- User-friendly interface with no coding required
- Export options in CSV and Excel formats
- Real-time data extraction capabilities
- Custom search parameters and filters
- Automatic location-based targeting
- Compliant with Google's terms of service
- Support for multiple languages
- Built-in proxy rotation system
5. Octoparse
Octoparse is a user-friendly web scraping tool that makes Google Maps data extraction simple and accessible. The platform requires no coding skills and allows users to collect business information, reviews, ratings, and location data through its point-and-click interface. It provides ready-to-use templates specifically designed for Google Maps scraping.
Pricing: Free plan available for basic scraping needs. Paid plans start at $75 per month, offering more advanced features like cloud extraction, API access, and higher scraping speeds.
Key features:
- Pre-built Google Maps scraping templates
- Visual point-and-click interface for easy data extraction
- Cloud-based extraction to handle large-scale scraping
- Export options in multiple formats (CSV, Excel, JSON)
- Automatic IP rotation to prevent blocking
- Scheduled scraping tasks
- Built-in data cleaning tools
- Real-time data monitoring
- Browser extension for quick scraping
Conclusion
After reviewing all the options, Google Maps Scraper by Apify is the best Google Maps scraper because it provides the most complete data extraction capabilities, including contact details, reviews, ratings, and opening hours. The tool can handle both single locations and large-scale scraping projects while offering flexible search options and reliable data exports.
