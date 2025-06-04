The corporation that inaugurated a showroom in Is Israel

The international design corporation Porcelanosa, specializing in tiles, cladding, kitchens, and bathroom furniture, inaugurated its new showroom in Israel in a festive event.

Ronit Lang, CEO of Porcelanosa Israel, hosted the launch evening, which was attended by a representative from the company’s management in Spain, Michal Ansky, and leading architects and interior designers from the local scene, including Flavia Garcia Ben Ze’ev, Nitzan Horowitz, Mor Zuaretz, Yehoshua Shashua, Yifat Mor Levit, and others.

Among Porcelanosa’s prominent projects worldwide is the upgrade of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, a cultural symbol of Real Madrid, as part of a groundbreaking architectural project in which the company provided innovative cladding and materials.

The new showroom in Herzliya Pituach, established with an investment of about NIS 5 million, spans two floors and covers a total area of 250 square meters. It was designed in a unified international concept, similar to the brand’s flagship showrooms around the world, with an emphasis on elegant minimalism, the use of natural materials, and precise division of spaces that simulate up-to-date design scenes.

The space presents selected collections of advanced technology tiles, timelessly designed bathroom and kitchen solutions, along with material libraries and professional consulting services for architects, designers, and private customers.

The opening of the new showroom strengthens the brand’s presence in Israel and brings Porcelanosa’s high standards deep into the local design scene.