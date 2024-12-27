The war on cholesterol: How to reduce the risk of heart attacks and sudden death

Atherosclerosis is considered one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality in the Western world. It is a condition where substances like cholesterol-rich blood fats and inflammatory cells deposit in the arterial walls (endothelium). Over time, these deposits form plaque (atherosclerotic plaque), narrowing and blocking the artery, making it difficult for blood to flow to organs such as the heart. This condition can lead to coronary artery disease—a narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries that supply oxygenated blood to the heart muscle. The process of atherosclerosis is slow and progressive and often goes unnoticed until arterial narrowing or blockages occur. When these happen, symptoms such as chest pain, pressure, discomfort, shortness of breath, and sweating (angina pectoris) may appear.

Although any blood vessel can be affected by atherosclerosis, certain areas are more prone to plaque formation. These include the coronary arteries that supply oxygen to the heart muscle and the carotid arteries that supply oxygen to brain structures. Atherosclerosis is often a widespread condition, and its presence in one organ’s blood vessels significantly increases the likelihood of it being present in other organs’ vessels. ''Atherosclerosis accumulates with age, making it particularly dangerous for older individuals'' (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

"Atherosclerosis involves the deposition of inflammatory substances and fat cells in the walls of blood vessels. It is the leading cause of cardiovascular diseases in the Western world, which can result in heart attacks, strokes, and sudden death," explains Dr. Idit Dobrecky, head of the cardiology department at Bnai Zion Medical Center.

According to her, "Atherosclerosis accumulates with age, making it particularly dangerous for older individuals. However, it can also progress rapidly in younger individuals due to risk factors such as high blood lipids, diabetes, obesity, lack of sufficient physical activity, active smoking, high blood pressure, and other factors."

"If the damage occurs in a blood vessel supplying the heart muscle and blood flow is suddenly blocked, cutting off oxygen supply to the organ, this is a heart attack. If the damage occurs in the blood vessels supplying the brain tissue, it is a stroke," she explains.

While the well-known dangers of atherosclerosis are acute events such as heart attacks or strokes, it can also manifest as a chronic condition due to significant narrowing of blood vessels, which gradually affects patients' daily lives. A dangerous narrowing is considered 75% or more of the blood vessel’s diameter. For example, if the coronary arteries are narrowed, the heart muscle will not receive sufficient oxygen during increased activity such as brisk walking or climbing stairs. Symptoms in this case include chest pain, shortness of breath during exertion, reduced exercise tolerance, and similar issues. "In such cases, treatment options include catheterization with stents or bypass surgery," notes Dr. Dobrecky.

What are the existing treatments for atherosclerosis?

"Treating atherosclerosis involves several aspects. First, lifestyle changes—patients must adopt a healthy diet, reduce consumption of foods containing animal fats and simple carbohydrates, and engage in regular physical activity throughout their lives. This recommendation applies to everyone, even before atherosclerosis is diagnosed, and especially for those already diagnosed with it, even if it does not significantly narrow the blood vessels. Following this fundamental change, there are several treatment options today to reduce LDL (‘bad cholesterol’) levels in the blood," she says.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that plays a vital role in cell membrane construction, hormone production, and bile acid creation. "Good cholesterol" (HDL) transports excess cholesterol from body tissues back to the liver. In contrast, "bad cholesterol" (LDL), associated with heart diseases, tends to deposit in blood vessel walls and accumulate in inflammatory cells, leading to atherosclerosis.

"The most common treatment for lowering LDL cholesterol levels is statins—a family of medications available for over 40 years. This treatment is given continuously and has been proven to lower LDL levels in the blood by 5% to 35-40%. Statins have also been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes," Dr. Dobrecky explains.

"Another treatment line includes drugs that inhibit fat absorption in the intestines. This treatment works through a different mechanism than statins but is not given as a standalone treatment. Instead, it is combined with statins. The combination of the two can achieve a higher reduction in cholesterol levels," she adds.

Are there newer treatments?

"More than five years ago, we were introduced to a new treatment group called PCSK9 inhibitors," says Dr. Dobrecky. "This treatment, administered by injection, has demonstrated a reduction of LDL cholesterol levels by up to 65%, while also achieving positive results in lowering other blood fats responsible for accelerated plaque formation by over 20%. These outcomes have been confirmed in multiple studies involving tens of thousands of patients who had experienced heart attacks, strokes, catheterizations, or bypass surgeries and whose cholesterol levels remained high despite previous treatments. Adding PCSK9 inhibitors to statins reduced LDL levels to below 55 mg/dL, which is the current target in global guidelines for reducing cardiovascular disease risk."

Dr. Dobrecky notes that in long-term studies involving tens of thousands of patients treated with PCSK9 inhibitors after a cardiac event, reductions in heart attacks, strokes, or sudden deaths were observed, including fewer hospitalizations due to angina pectoris.

What does this mean for patients?

"This is a significant change," she emphasizes. "In the past, we sometimes avoided treatment or reduced statin doses due to severe side effects like muscle pain, cramps, difficulty sleeping, and nightmares. Today, we can combine lower statin doses with PCSK9 inhibitors to achieve the desired LDL levels, thereby reducing the patient’s risk of severe illness or death. This is truly groundbreaking for many patients—not only improving quality of life during treatment but also in terms of critical outcomes like reducing heart attacks, strokes, and repeat catheterizations."

