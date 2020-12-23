The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemite of the year: A law student from New York

“Too many antisemites like Kiswani are spreading their radical hate through mainstream sectors by disguising it as criticisms of Israel."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 11:36
Activist Nerdeen Kiswani speaks out for Palestinian rights while taking part in a rally on International Women’s Day in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, March 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Activist Nerdeen Kiswani speaks out for Palestinian rights while taking part in a rally on International Women’s Day in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, March 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Nerdeen Kiswani is a law student at City University of New York's (CUNY) Hunter College. On Tuesday, stopantisemitism.org, a nonprofit that tracks antisemitic activity announced her as "Antisemite of the year."
Stopantisemitism.org was founded following the 2019 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, answering the call to track the recent rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts. Kiswani previously co-founded and served as president of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, a pro-Palestinian activist group largely active on college campuses.
“Antisemitism is a serious problem that requires serious consequences for those who promote it," said Liora Rez, StopAntisemitism.org's Executive Director. “Too many antisemites like Kiswani are spreading their radical hate through mainstream sectors, from education to law, by disguising it as criticisms of Israel."
Kiswani has a storied history of terrorist glorification. In February 2018, she tweeted, "I was boutta kill a couple settler colonies But they did it to themselves."

She also posted and then deleted photos of her on Instagram with terrorists, twice. The first was in June 2019, of her with Rasmieh Odeh, who got deported and stripped of US citizenship at the age of 70 for her involvement in two terrorist bombings.
The second instance was in December 2016, when Kiswani posted photos of herself in her room, with pictures of Leila Khaled, a convicted Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) terrorist, visible on the wall.
In 1969, Khaled hijacked a flight from Rome to Tel Aviv, forcing it to divert to Damascus. She attempted to hijack another aircraft in September 1970.
She's apparently too radical even for SJP. Back in 2015, SJP rejected the chapter under her leadership as too radical, specifically in response to an article the chapter wrote titled "The BDS Ceiling."
In the article, the movement accused BDS as being "as a tool in a toolbox, not the toolbox itself."
"This article is not a polemic against BDS or BDS organizations, but an analysis of where Palestine solidarity organizations currently find themselves, and how BDS has manifested itself as the entire strategy of Palestine solidarity organizations," the group asserted.
The article goes on to call out the often-used link to South African genocide by BDS, claiming that "international sanctions and boycotts" did not actually topple the apartheid, rather it was the "mass movement of indigenous people." International sanctions and boycotts is what BDS does.
Kiswani went on to establish her a different Palestinian-rights organization called 'Within Our Life,' Algemeiner reported at the time. Freed from the limitations of SJP, the group expanded beyond campus activism.
Most recently, she threatened to set the shirt of a black man on fire with a lighter. The shirt had the IDF logo on it.
The voting period is open for five weeks before the winner is announced. Over that time, Kiswani won the title over two other contenders: Simone Zimmerman and Ice Cube.
"Each contender chose to propagate Jew-hatred in an already painful year, struck by the Coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil and political divide — events that have exacerbated the rise in antisemitism," reads a press release.
Rep. Ilhan Omar was named antisemite of 2019 last December. In a video listing her antisemitic acts, stopantisemitism.org noted her accusation of Israel as "hypnotizing" the world, her accusation of American Jews as possessing "dual loyalty" and her support of BDS.


Tags Israel students for justice in palestine antisemitism Ilhan Omar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by