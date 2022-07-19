Swastika drawn outside Croatian hotel hosting French Jewish teens

French Jewish kids staying in the southern coastal town of Trilj in Croatia woke up Monday morning to find a large red swastika plastered on the pavement in front of their hotel. Police are actively investigating the antisemitic incident.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA) said: “This will be an unforgettable holiday and experience for these children, for all the wrong reasons… A reminder that we can never become complacent or let our guard down when it comes to antisemitism.

“Whilst I am certain that the views of the individual and group responsible for painting a giant swastika are not representative of the vast majority of Croatians, the act and nature of this attack — because that is what it is — is still a deep cut to Jews everywhere,” Margolin added.

“As adults, we are sadly used to hate, yet we continue to do all that we can to shield our children from it. That a group of French Jewish Children on holiday in Croatia have had such a vicious and visible introduction to this hate is tragic. This attack is a reminder that we can never afford to be complacent and let our guard down.”

A troubling history

This instance of antisemitic activity comes years after a swastika was marked on a Croatian soccer pitch leading up to Croatia’s Euro 2016 qualifier game against Italy.