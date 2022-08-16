The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish woman choked on NYC subway in another antisemitic attack

A Jewish man was assaulted by a man on a New York City subway who told he he would shoot him if he had a gun earlier in August.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 09:11
Subway Train At A Subway Platform (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Subway Train At A Subway Platform
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A Jewish woman in her 40s was choked on a New York City subway station last week, according to a report by the New York Post.

According to the report, a man approached the woman, put his hands around her neck and choked her while making antisemitic remarks.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital for her injuries, and NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the attack.

Previous antisemitic NYC attacks

This is another attack in a series of antisemitic attacks in New York. Two weeks ago, a Jewish man was punched on the subway by a man who claimed the victim was filming him doing a dance flip. The suspect also told the Jewish man that he would shoot him if he had a gun.

Fima Zlatsin following his assault on a New York City subway. (credit: Fima Zlatsin/via Dov Hikind) Fima Zlatsin following his assault on a New York City subway. (credit: Fima Zlatsin/via Dov Hikind)

At the end of July, four suspects were arrested on suspicion of carrying out multiple hate crimes in the Jewish Orthodox neighborhood of Monsey, New York.

Earlier in the month, the US Department of Justice charged an anti-Israel activist for assaulting a Jewish man at an anti-Israel rally in New York City because the Jewish man was wearing an Israeli flag.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



