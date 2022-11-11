Kosher NYC restaurant attacked days before anniversary of Kristallnacht

A kosher restaurants in New York City's upper east side was attacked on Tuesday, having it's windows smashed and the store robbed, just days before the anniversary of the Kristallnacht, a deadly pogrom carried out by the Nazis against Jewish businesses, schools and synagogues in November 1938.

At around 10:00 pm Tuesday night, a suspect approached Saba’s Pizza, located at 1217 Lexington Avenue, between East 82nd and 83rd Streets, shattered the glass front door to get in the restaurant, then swiped then cash register with more than $1,800 inside, according to Upper East Site.

"As Jews around the world commemorate Kristallnacht - a deadly pogrom carried out by the Nazis against Jewish businesses, schools, & synagogues - a Kosher eatery in NYC had its front door smashed in," StopAntisemitism said in a tweet.

"Is history repeating itself right before our eyes?"

As Jews around the world commemorate Kristallnacht - a deadly pogrom carried out by the Nazis against Jewish businesses, schools, & synagogues - a Kosher eatery in NYC had its front door smashed in.Is history repeating itself right before our eyes? pic.twitter.com/ygb8SMzndr — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 9, 2022

“This type of behavior is a wake-up call that hate lives in your own neighborhood; just as the Jews of Nazi-occupied Europe were made tragically aware of,” Alyson Cohen, a psychotherapist who calls Upper East Side home said. “This is a reminder: In the eyes of an antisemite, we are all the enemy.”

Just a few days prior, a neighboring establishment, Grill Point, a kosher Israeli restaurant, was attacked and burglarized as well. A worker at Grill Point told Upper East Site that a cash register was stolen last Saturday, the NYPD could not immediately confirm those details.

"Is history repeating itself right before our eyes?" StopAntisemitism

NYPD reported that antisemitic hate crimes were up by 114% in 2022

This is the second time in over a year that the Upper East Side’s only kosher pizzeria suffered a burglary. In May 2021, the front door to the restaurant was shattered in a similar manner and the establishment was burglarized.

Beyond physical attacks, a Jewish pizzeria owner in Brooklyn received a flyer with Nazi imagery by mail, according to the NGO StopAntisemitism.

Stomach churning - a Jewish pizzeria owner in Brooklyn received this Nazi SS flier today via @USPS The antisemitism that has infested NYC is out of control and simply unacceptable @GovKathyHochul @NYCMayor - Jews of New York deserve to live in peace! pic.twitter.com/jHNmxSbeCO — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 8, 2022

"The antisemitism that has infested NYC is out of control and simply unacceptable," said StopAntisemitism. "Jews of New York deserve to live in peace!"

New York's Jews have been subject to increasing antisemitic street violence over recent years. In July 2022, the NYPD reported that antisemitic hate crimes were up by 114%. In August, the NYPD dashboard recorded 10 hate crime incidents against Jews.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.