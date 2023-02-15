The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Antisemitic graffiti found at Auschwitz

A source discovered on Tuesday the slur "k*ke" carved into a barrack wall at Auschwitz Birkenau.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 02:40

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 02:42
MARCHERS WRAPPED in Israeli flags attend the annual March of the Living at the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau death camp, near Oswiecim, Poland last year. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
MARCHERS WRAPPED in Israeli flags attend the annual March of the Living at the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau death camp, near Oswiecim, Poland last year.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

An antisemitic slur was discovered on Tuesday at the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp in Poland, watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted. 

The group posted a photo of the slur "k*ke" carved into a barrack wall at Auschwitz Birkenau. 

VISITORS WALK along the railway track at the main gate of the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp. (credit: REUTERS)VISITORS WALK along the railway track at the main gate of the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp. (credit: REUTERS)

"StopAntisemitism is horrified to see the antisemitic vandalism at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, a place that will forever be known as the Holocaust’s largest extermination camp where more than a million people were murdered," said Executive Director of StopAntisemitism Liora Rez. "We ask that Polish authorities open an investigation and find the ignorant bigot responsible for this disrespectful act."

The source who discovered the incident requested to remain anonymous, according to StopAntisemitism. 

Graffiti at Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial preserves the Auschwitz death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers at the camp or from starvation, cold and disease. The Museum did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's immediate request for comment. 

The site has previously been vandalized, including another instance of graffiti in October 2021. The graffiti included statements in English and German, as well as two references to often-used Old Testament sayings frequently used by antisemites. The Memorial said at the time that it added that the security measures at the site were being expanded but that fully enclosing the memorial site would not be possible for some time.



