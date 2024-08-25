Hillel, SCN launch program to fortify campus security for Jewish students

In response to anti-Israel protests, encampments, and security issues on campuses since the October 7 Massacre, the Hillel Foundation for Jewish Campus Life and North American Jewish safety NGO Secure Community Network (SCN) announced on Thursday a new security partnership at over 50 campuses as the fall semester commenced.

The new partnership, Operation Secure Our Campuses, will see full-time intelligence analysts monitor campus developments and provide information and real-time support. SCN will provide assessments of Jewish facilities on campuses, and the partners will offer consultations on physical security, emergency plans, and procedures.

SCN said in a press release that it was launching a new training initiative for Jewish students, faculty, and staff on certain campuses to help them develop situational awareness skills, instructions on how to address confrontations and life-threatening situations, how to report incidents, and how to contact law enforcement. The new program builds on previous cooperation, including SCN provision of guidance, resources, training, assessment, and event security planning. Since October 7, SCN said that it had trained 200 people and assisted in security plans for 10 Hillel events across the US.

“Creating vibrant Jewish life on campus depends on having safe environments for Jewish college students, which is why we are so proud to work alongside SCN in strengthening our security support for campus Hillels worldwide,” Hillel International CEO and president Adam Lehman said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to invest in expanded security resources that facilitate safe and secure opportunities for students to take advantage of the broad array of Jewish experiences and programs available through Hillel and its partners.”

SCN national director and CEO Michael Masters said that it was unacceptable that Jewish students, faculty, and staff were unable to walk across campus "free from fear, harassment, or targeted violence," and pledged to ensure that they could pursue their education with a sense of safety. NYPD officers stand in between Pro-Israel protestors and Pro-Palestine protestors during a rally against the Baruch College Hillel campus organization at Baruch College on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES)

Ahead of the school year, SCN and Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) held a roundtable discussion with representatives from major law enforcement agencies including the FBI to discuss the protection of Jewish students and staff, identify security failures at academic institutions over the year, and to offer recommendations.

Security recommendations

On August 8, SCN released ten security recommendations developed from the roundtable, such as the acknowledgement that anti-Israel protests are likely to occur this semester and that Jewish students would be intimidated by inflammatory Pro-Hamas or anti-Zionist rhetoric.

SCN recommended plans to prohibit building occupations and encampments, to communicate and enforce such policies, develop the ability to understand when protests move beyond first amendment-protected activities, and to have emergency protocols for violent incidents. This would require campuses to understand the capacity of their local security and how they can quickly communicate issues to local and state authorities.

The role of the administration was seen as vital by SCN, to ensure protests remained civil, and to avoid undermining the sense of security of Jewish students by paying for bail for rioters or failing to investigate antisemitic incidents.