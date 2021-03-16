Former British Labour Party members create 'anti-Zionist action network'

A collective of former British Labour Party members who formed an "anti-Zionist action network" are being investigated by UK police after attempting to target Jewish Labour activists, according to a report in the Jewish Chronicle.The former members who form the group were active, and either left or were kicked from the party, amid complaints of antisemitism within the Labour Party in 2018-2019. The complaints were followed by a subsequent investigation which ultimately led to the suspension of now-former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, after the Equality and Human Rights Commission of the UK (EHRC-UK) found that Labour violated three components of equality laws in addressing repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism within the party.Following their uprooting, the separatist group, who call themselves the Labour in Exile Network (LIEN), attempted to track down the "identity, location, activities and associations" of Jewish Labour activists in order to "take care of those individuals," according to the Chronicle report.Both the Kent and Metropolitan Police have been alerted of the group's nefarious intentions.The report noted the ostracized members intended to take "action" against the Jewish activists and at one point referenced them as "Zionist trolls," during a virtual event inaugurating the new group. Expelled members of the party, Jackie Walker and Marc Wadsworth, held speeches during the stream.LIEN's mission is to contest the ruling of the EHRC-UK, claiming the recommendations to address the antisemitism complaints lead to "a curtailing of free speech," its website stated.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}It also wishes for Labour to renounce its stance on adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism and requests the immediate reinstatement of members "wrongly suspended or expelled," including Corbyn, the report said.