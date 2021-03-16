The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Former British Labour Party members create 'anti-Zionist action network'

The former members who form the group were active, and either left or were kicked from the party, amid complaints of antisemitism within the Labour Party in 2018-2019.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 16, 2021 10:02
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside a polling station after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside a polling station after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
A collective of former British Labour Party members who formed an "anti-Zionist action network" are being investigated by UK police after attempting to target Jewish Labour activists, according to a report in the Jewish Chronicle.
The former members who form the group were active, and either left or were kicked from the party, amid complaints of antisemitism within the Labour Party in 2018-2019.
The complaints were followed by a subsequent investigation which ultimately led to the suspension of now-former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, after the Equality and Human Rights Commission of the UK (EHRC-UK) found that Labour violated three components of equality laws in addressing repeated and numerous incidents of antisemitism within the party.
Following their uprooting, the separatist group, who call themselves the Labour in Exile Network (LIEN), attempted to track down the "identity, location, activities and associations" of Jewish Labour activists in order to "take care of those individuals," according to the Chronicle report.
Both the Kent and Metropolitan Police have been alerted of the group's nefarious intentions.
The report noted the ostracized members intended to take "action" against the Jewish activists and at one point referenced them as "Zionist trolls," during a virtual event inaugurating the new group. Expelled members of the party, Jackie Walker and Marc Wadsworth, held speeches during the stream.
LIEN's mission is to contest the ruling of the EHRC-UK, claiming the recommendations to address the antisemitism complaints lead to "a curtailing of free speech," its website stated.
It also wishes for Labour to renounce its stance on adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism and requests the immediate reinstatement of members "wrongly suspended or expelled," including Corbyn, the report said.


Tags Jeremy Corbyn Labour party labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by