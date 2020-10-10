The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Most Canadians do not support connecting BDS and antisemitism - survey

The majority of Canadians believe that criticism and protest of Israel, even when harsh, is not in principle antisemitic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 18:19
Toronto Skyline (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Toronto Skyline
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The majority of Canadians do not support efforts to conflate support for Palestinian human rights and anti-Zionism with anti-Jewish prejudice and antisemitism, according to a new survey conducted by EKOS Research Associates and co-sponsored by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME). 
The survey also found that the majority of Canadians believe that criticism and protest of Israel, even when harsh, is not antisemitic.
Rather than indicating antisemitism, Canadians believe accusing Israel of committing human rights abuses (80%), calling for a boycott of Israel because of alleged human rights abuses (76%) and comparing Israel’s policies to South African apartheid laws (69%) to be legitimate expression.
The findings suggest that any efforts by governments to stifle free speech on Israel-Palestine under the guise of fighting antisemitism would be out of step with the will of a strong majority of Canadians. 
“These results pose a challenge to Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau and others who have tried to vilify the Palestine solidarity movement,” said Thomas Woodley, President of CJPME.
According to CJPME, Trudeau has argued that some forms of activism for Palestinian human rights is antisemitic, including the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and Israeli Apartheid Week (IAW).
In 2016,the Canadian parliament passed a motion that condemned the BDS movement and its supporters.
“Despite these repeated efforts to discourage free expression on Palestinian human rights, Canadians rightfully maintain that criticism of Israel is legitimate,” said Woodley.
The findings comes amid heated debates over Canada's 2019 adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which opposition claim limit "various forms of political expression including anti-Zionism, BDS and IAW."
“Any institutions currently considering adopting the IHRA definition need to reconsider whether doing so would be at the expense of public opinion, let alone the important fights against genuine antisemitism and for Palestinian human rights,” said Balsam. “Thankfully, various Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal have recognized its shortcomings and refused to adopt it.”
The survey also found that a majority (59%) of Canadians see prejudice against minority groups in Canada to be a serious problem, and that just over a third (35%) see prejudice against Jewish-Canadians in particular to be a serious problem.


Tags canada bds Israeli Palestinian Conflict antisemitism
