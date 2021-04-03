The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Neo-Nazis plan to 'breed out Jewish race' by seducing 'sexy Jewesses'

"Run so many trains on a Jewb***h, her nickname will be Auschwitz."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 3, 2021 18:41
An Australian Neo-Nazi group posted a photo of the ADC's Chairman Dvir Abramovich inside of a gas chamber. (photo credit: ANTI DEFAMATION COMISSION)
An Australian Neo-Nazi group posted a photo of the ADC's Chairman Dvir Abramovich inside of a gas chamber.
(photo credit: ANTI DEFAMATION COMISSION)
An Australian Neo-Nazi group used social media platform Gab to call on members to "seduce sexy Melbourne Jewesses" and "breed out the Jewish race with Alpha Aryan Australian POWER," according to the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC). The leader of the group, the National Socialist Network (NSN), also posted a photo of the ADC's Chairman Dvir Abramovich inside a gas chamber, according to the ADC.
Additionally, the post set as a "side quest" to seduce Australian Senator Kristina Keneally stating that "she can't proscribe us if we are breeding her."
The NSN post states that the organization wants "every honorable white man, national socialist, Klansman, skinhead, racist, out on the town for Operation Ashkenazi Strange."
It shows three men, with their faces covered, holding a whiteboard with instructions telling followers to go clubbing in Jewish areas and seduce Jewish women to "breed" with.
In the "Tips" section, the instructions say to "run so many trains on a Jewb***h, her nickname will be Auschwitz."
To run train on a woman "refers to when multiple men have sex with a woman one after the other, with or without consent," according to dictionary.com.
The sign also tells followers that they "need consent" because "rape doesn't count (also illegal)," "if a man won't f**k he won't fight," and "Jewish women don't like our views. Don't talk about Hitler for three hours."
In all capital letters, the sign read "Donald Trump white power" and the post was signed with "Get to it gentlemen! Let's go! Hail Hitler!"
An Australian Neo-Nazi group used social media platfor Gab to call on members to "seduce sexy Melbourne Jewesses" and "breed out the Jewish race with Alpha Aryan Australian POWER" (ADC).An Australian Neo-Nazi group used social media platfor Gab to call on members to "seduce sexy Melbourne Jewesses" and "breed out the Jewish race with Alpha Aryan Australian POWER" (ADC).
The ADC expressed horror at the post. "These stomach-churning posts not only reveal the true nature of the neo-Nazi beast in our country, but a rising climate of radicalization," said Abramovich.
Abramovich went on to say that it is in that climate that "Hitler worshipers openly fantasize about gassing a Jewish leader and call on unrepentant bigots to be on the hunt and rape Jewish women and share such threats online. There is no telling where this dangerous incitement will end, though we know that where white-supremacists gather, violence usually follows."


Tags auschwitz australia nazi neo-nazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Arabs must be partners in the Israeli cabinet

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
3

Suez Canal blocking ship drew a penis in water before getting stuck

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows a part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter-long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by