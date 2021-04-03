Neo-Nazis plan to 'breed out Jewish race' by seducing 'sexy Jewesses'

An Australian Neo-Nazi group used social media platform Gab to call on members to "seduce sexy Melbourne Jewesses" and "breed out the Jewish race with Alpha Aryan Australian POWER," according to the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC). The leader of the group, the National Socialist Network (NSN), also posted a photo of the ADC's Chairman Dvir Abramovich inside a gas chamber, according to the ADC.Additionally, the post set as a "side quest" to seduce Australian Senator Kristina Keneally stating that "she can't proscribe us if we are breeding her." The NSN post states that the organization wants "every honorable white man, national socialist, Klansman, skinhead, racist, out on the town for Operation Ashkenazi Strange."It shows three men, with their faces covered, holding a whiteboard with instructions telling followers to go clubbing in Jewish areas and seduce Jewish women to "breed" with.In the "Tips" section, the instructions say to "run so many trains on a Jewb***h, her nickname will be Auschwitz." To run train on a woman "refers to when multiple men have sex with a woman one after the other, with or without consent," according to dictionary.com.The sign also tells followers that they "need consent" because "rape doesn't count (also illegal)," "if a man won't f**k he won't fight," and "Jewish women don't like our views. Don't talk about Hitler for three hours."
The ADC expressed horror at the post. "These stomach-churning posts not only reveal the true nature of the neo-Nazi beast in our country, but a rising climate of radicalization," said Abramovich.Abramovich went on to say that it is in that climate that "Hitler worshipers openly fantasize about gassing a Jewish leader and call on unrepentant bigots to be on the hunt and rape Jewish women and share such threats online. There is no telling where this dangerous incitement will end, though we know that where white-supremacists gather, violence usually follows."
In all capital letters, the sign read "Donald Trump white power" and the post was signed with "Get to it gentlemen! Let's go! Hail Hitler!"
