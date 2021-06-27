The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NYPD commissioner meets with rabbi, FBI to discuss increasing antisemitism

The event at the Park East Synagogue comes in response to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in New York.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JUNE 27, 2021 15:56
On Saturday, June 26th following Shabbat services, Dermot Shea, Police Commissioner of the NYPD visited the Park East Synagogue in New York, NY. 

Shea visited this affluent orthodox synagogue on 67th Street to participate in a three-way forum along with Senior Rabbi Arthur Schneier, and FBI New York assistant director William F. Sweeney.

The panel event was intended to address efforts by the NYPD and FBI to combat antisemitism in New York City.

The event comes after a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in New York. In 2021, there was a 64% increase in antisemitic incidents compared to 2020, according to the Police.

This discussion takes place a mere few weeks after the US saw an uptick in antisemitic attacks following last month’s conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

During the discussion, Sweeney addressed this increase by explaining that "some of the norms in society seem to have changed for the worse – and then there’s some of the problems in the Middle East that exacerbate the problem.” 

This event is part of a broader plan initiated by the NYPD and FBI to address antisemitism, which was announced on May 29

Prior initiatives of this venture included meetings with Jewish community groups and leaders.
The plan also includes the creation of posters in both Yiddish and Hebrew on how to report antisemitic crimes.

Additionally, the NYPD has stationed officers in Jewish neighborhoods to help combat this increase.         


