The world did not learn the lessons from Kristallnacht

Claude Springer was born in Weisbaden, Germany. On Kristallnacht, he remembers hearing glass shattering as they broke into the story and threw everything on the street. He saw smoke coming from the burning synagogue. His uncle ran to save the sefer torah. He saw signs of "Juden Verboten" everywhere on the streets.

In an interview to Monise Neuman from the International March of The Living, Claude reflects on his memories from the horrific night of Kristallnacht, ahead of March of The Living global campaign "Let There Be Light" motl.org/let-there-be-light .

Please tell us about yourself, family background, before and after the Shoah.

I was born on September 1929 in Weisbaden, Germany. I was an only child who lived with his parents on the 2nd floor of a 3-story building. My dad was a dentist whose practice was in the same building where we lived. Underneath our apartment was a clothing store owned by a Jewish family. My mother never wanted to have more children in Nazi Germany. My family was lucky enough to leave Germany and escape to Holland where we stayed with family friends. At the age of 9, after being in Holland for 6 weeks we were lucky enough to get on a ship called the "New Amsterdam" and he and his mother and father came to the USA.

Claude followed in his dad's footsteps and became a dentist. Upon graduation from dental school I joined the US Army as an officer and was sent to Germany with my wife for 2 years. In a small twist of fate my wife traveled to Germany to meet me on the "New Amsterdam", the same boat that brought my family to freedom in the USA. Today I lives on Long Island and keeps busy taking zoom classes at my synagogue and having dinner with his "girlfriend" a couple times a week.

What is your earliest memory from childhood?

My earliest memory is going with my Ouma (grandmother) every Wednesday to the park. We would go walking and our walks would always end in the same restaurant where I would have hot chocolate. The owner of the restaurant would give me lettuce to feed the rabbits at the restaurant.

What do you remember from Kristallnacht?

On Kristallnacht, I remember hearing glass shattering as they broke into the clothing store below the family apartment and threw everything on the street. I saw smoke coming from the burning synagogue. I remember that my uncle was running to save the sefer torah. I remembers clearly that very soon after Kristallnacht signs of "Juden Verboten" appeared on the street. My parents decided it was time to leave soon after this and we were lucky enough to get to Holland.

How did the Kristallnacht pogrom affect your life?

Kristallnacht changed the course of my life. We had to leave Germany and everything that was safe and comfortable prior to the Nazi's destroying our reality. While I don't think about this all the time, it is important for me to talk about it so that people will listen and learn.

Why do you think it is important to tell this story, 82 years after it happened?

When I was on the "New Amsterdam" I heard people saying that something like Kristallnacht and the Nazi ascension to power could not happen in America and I heard other people saying that this type of thing can happen again anywhere and at any time. This has stayed with me all these years and this is why it is important to tell the story because it can happen anywhere and at anytime.

Do you think the world has learned the lessons of Kristallnacht?

No. I don't think so.

What is your massage for the younger generation?