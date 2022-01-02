The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Allow Diaspora Jewry to visit Israel' - Zionist Federation of Australia

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 14:20

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2022 14:21
Travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport last Sunday, the day before the government’s latest travel ban went into effect. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, penned a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday regarding the recent travel restrictions Israel implemented to ban foreigners from entering. The recent travel ban, which only allows those with an Israeli passport into the country, is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases from the new Omicron variant.
In the letter, Leibler acknowledges Israel's need to keep its citizens healthy but asks Bennett "to find a solution that appropriately protects the health and wellbeing of Israeli citizens but allows Diaspora Jewry to visit Israel under whatever necessary safeguards or conditions are required."
Due to these restrictions, Jews abroad have not been able to visit family and have missed important events. Leibler writes that many Australian Jews have family in Israel, including those that currently serve or recently completed their service in the IDF. 
Leibler, affirming that he is writing on behalf of the Australian Jewish community, voiced concern on the possible consequences that Bennett's decision may have on the community of Jews in Australia and their connection with Israel. He brings up Bennett's recent comment about diaspora Jews when the Yamina head said he will "not just be the Prime Minister of Israel, but of all the Jewish people" and him calling for the "Diaspora Jewry to have a more meaningful involvement and say in the decisions of the Israeli Government."  
Diaspora Jews have shown different responses to Israel's travel restrictions. While the Zionist Federation of Australia pinned a letter to Israel, US olim threatened to sue the Israeli High Court after the Yad L'Olim organization penned a letter to Bennett and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit demanding to find a solution for thousands of olim who work and have close family in the US. South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein said closing the borders was a “moral disgrace.”
Picture of Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia (credit: Courtesy)Picture of Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia (credit: Courtesy)
A few days later, Bennett reaffirmed his statement that the Jewish diaspora is "close to [his] heart" after being asked about Diaspora Jews' frustration with the recent restrictions. Bennet has so far not offered any solutions to the outcry. 
To conclude Leibler's letter, the Australian Zionist Federation leader states that he believes that Israel can continue fighting the ongoing pandemic "while ensuring that the bond between Israel and the Diaspora remains strong."
Yonah Jeremy Bob and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


