One Nation, a Common Destiny - Opening the Skies to Diaspora Jewry

Israel was founded on the values of Aliyah and the eternal vision to be the national home of the Jewish people, Israel is committed to the unity of the Jewish people throughout the world.

By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 18:35
Pro-Israel demonstrators battle anti-Zionism at Swedish rally
For nearly two years, the world has been combatting a stubborn virus that has changed and disrupted our lives. The severe damage to health, businesses, tourism, educational institutions, family unity and the elderly is evident. Unfortunately, it is intensifying, along with the global attempt to deal with a new reality.
The effects of the virus are also evident in the Jewish communities around the world. On top of health concerns, the communities are facing an unprecedented economic crisis resulting in the closure of Jewish schools, collapse of community institutions and damage to synagogue centralization while adapting to the alarming reality of a new generation lacking Jewish and Zionist education and identity.
From time immemorial, diaspora Jewry has played a key role in Israel’s growth and development. In times of crisis and prosperity, facing wars, terrorist attacks and diplomatic challenges, diaspora Jewry has always stood by Israel; support for events and military operations, solidarity delegations and philanthropy are only a fraction of the global Jewish community’s efforts to sustain and reinforce the State of Israel until today.
  
Since the pandemic and its multiple waves entered our lives, out of deep concern for public health, the Israeli government has implemented numerous protection and prevention measures, including a policy that bans entry into Israel of visitors who do not hold Israeli citizenship. To its credit, even at the peak of virus outbreaks, the Israeli government helped olim come to Israel while adhering to guidelines, recommendations, and procedures.
However, a continuation of these strict regulations and severe limitations may result in undermining the unique connection between diaspora Jewry and Israel. In parallel with the commitment to protect public health, we must ensure that the gates to Israel remain open for Jews wishing to arrive. It takes great courage and sacrifice to make aliyah. Our olim must be allowed to mark their celebrations and milestones surrounded by loved ones from abroad. 
Pre-immigration pilot trips, the arrival of parents of lone soldiers, and participating in family, religious and educational events - all form the basis of the integral and eternal connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel. 
For years, Jewish-Zionist education in the diaspora has been the beating heart of Jewish life and evoked a sense of belonging and connection to our national homeland and our shared values and tradition. Even in times of global pandemic, the arrival of groups to Israel (educators, students, and youth) is critical for its strategic future, as well as for the future generation of leaders in the diaspora. How can we expect the next generation to be proud zionists if they cannot experience Israel with all five senses? We must do everything in our power to keep this heart beating and enable their arrival.
The values of shared destiny and collective responsibility that make the Jewish nation unique and are so deeply ingrained in the culture of our people must be reinforced in these days of global crisis. Every arbitrary banning of entry into the country must be countered by a formula that will help protect public health in Israel on the one hand and preserve the uniqueness and unity of the Jewish people on the other. We cannot risk the global Jewish community being disenfranchised!
In 2008, the Israeli government passed a resolution entitled “law on assisting Jewish communities in the diaspora in emergency or crisis situations,” highly emblematic in these challenging times. We have a responsibility to treat this pandemic and its consequences seriously. However, now is the time to apply the 2008 decision; the government must ensure that the gates of our homeland remain open to Jews seeking to come to Israel to visit or explore the possibility of making aliyah.
This year, the state of Israel will celebrate 74 years of independence. Founded on the values of aliyah and the eternal vision to be the national home of the Jewish people, Israel is committed to the unity of the Jewish people throughout the world.
The principle of collective responsibility has guided us for generations. To preserve it, decision-makers should come up with a fair and reasonable solution for those who for years stood by the state of Israel, fought for it, and aspired to set foot on its soil. Mandatory isolation or vaccination as a pre-condition to enter Israel can serve as an appropriate regulatory process that protects public health, and at the same time, preserves the state of Israel as the welcoming national home of all Jews.
We are one nation, sharing one common destiny. 
Yaakov Hagoel is chairman of the World Zionist Organization, and acting chairman, The Jewish Agency for Israel.


