Kanye West's wife Bianca writes 'God Bless Israel' alongside hostage pics on X

In the midst of her husband's very public antisemitic tirade, Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, posted a picture of the Israeli hostages and said, "God Bless Israel," in a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

"God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple [sic]," she wrote.

In an adjacent post, Censori published a montage of the photos of the 33 hostages to be released, or already released, as part of the first phase of the second Israel-Hamas deal.

She captioned this with the words, "Heartfelt gratitude to President Trump for his unwavering support in securing the release of Israeli hostages to join their respective families."

"May all those still held captive soon return safely to their families. #StandWithIsrael #HopeForPeace #GodblessIsrael."

16 of the hostages in the collage have been released so far. This means that 76 hostages are still in Gaza.

Kanye West's antisemitic rant

Censori's Twitter statements come on the same day as Kanye West deactivated his own X account, announcing "I'm logging out" before closing the account and thanking X owner Elon Musk for allowing him to rant.

“I LOVE HITLER. I’M A NAZI,” West wrote in one post.

He also referred to Hitler as "sooooo fresh" and "I'm going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n****s has been normalized."

Furthermore, his clothing brand, Yeezy, has had everything on its website removed bar one product - a T-shirt with a Nazi swastika on it.

Censori also seemingly acknowledged her husband's state of mind, while also partially apologizing for his behavior.

"I lift up my husband to You with love & concern," she said, addressing GOD. "Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness."

She hoped her husband would work towards "understanding and respect for all people."

"Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally," she added.